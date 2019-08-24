Charlton v Brentford Preview: Can the Addicks stay unbeaten?

Charlton have started the season on fire, sitting in the top six after the first four games.

It's been a fantastic start for Lee Bowyer but his side were taught a nasty lesson on Wednesday night, after dominating against Nottingham Forest for long periods. Failure to score a second goal resulted in a late equaliser from Albert Adomah to leave the home fans disappointed.

Brentford come into the game having made an inconsistent start to the season. The Bee's have won just once so far and were on the end of their second defeat of the season at Leeds United on Wednesday night.

A win could see Charlton Athletic go top of the table if results go their way.

Team News

Lee Bowyer has no fresh injury concerns, Chris Solly and Lewis Page are both set to miss out as they continue to recover from recent injuries. Tomer Hemed could also be in the squad having missed out on Wednesday night's game.

As for Brentford, they have no injury concerns and Thomas Frank can pick from a fully fit squad.

Pre - Match thoughts

Lee Bowyer: "The mood around the place is very high. It’s carrying on from last season and we’ve taken that momentum into this year. We’ve added good quality so everything is positive and that comes down to hard work. It’ll be a tough one. Brentford are a good footballing side so they will be a test for us.”

Thomas Frank: "It's a quick turnaround on Friday, get the boys moving. It'll be short, sharp training, ready to fly on Saturday. We're pleased that we have some good options [for the team] and we'll see about them after a good nights sleep and then we'll be ready."

Recent Meetings

This will be the first time the sides have met at The Valley since 2015 - on that occasion The Bee's ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. Charlton won the the return fixture at Griffin Park later on in the season. Callum Harriot scored both goals for the Addicks.

Predicted Teams

Charlton:

Phillips, Oshilaja, Lockyer, Pearce, Purrington, Field, Cullen, Williams, Gallagher, Leko, Taylor

Brentford:

Raya, Jeanvier, Jansson, Pinnock, Dalsgaard, Jensen, Nørgaard, Henry, Mbeumo, Watkins, Canos.