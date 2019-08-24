Frank Lampard: I spoke to Tammy before the game and told him today was the day

Frank Lampard has revealed he spoke to Tammy Abraham before the game and envisaged that ‘today was the day’ for the youngster.

Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer has said that he was very happy with the result but felt that the game should have been tied up earlier.

A blow-for-blow first half saw Mason Mount and Abraham keep the Blues in the game with respective fine finishes. Tim Krul failed to claw out Abraham’s shot from range handing three points to the Chelsea.

‘We should have tied the game up earlier’

The Blues had a number of chances and controlled much of the game however still fought to the final whistle in the heavily contested five-goal thriller.

Abraham’s second-half effort from range sealed the three points for Chelsea at Carrow road and a first Premier League win of the season.

However, having won the game in the second half Lampard felt as if his side should have wrapped up the game earlier.

“I am satisfied but relieved because we should have had the game tied up earlier because we had good chances and we controlled big parts of it,” he said.

Embed from Getty Images

“I am satisfied with the three points because Norwich is a tough place to come to, they are a very good side and I knew that already, they will take a lot of points off teams both home and away. I am very pleased with the performance.

“I am very happy with the result because we are Chelsea, we want to win games. I want to stay in contention, and I don’t want a slow start.

“We had a tough start and I have been happy with a lot of the performances, but you can’t shout that too loudly if you are not winning games. I saw a really good belief in the players in the way they played today.”

Lampard’s crystal ball

The Chelsea manager revealed that he had spoken to Abraham before the match insisting, he had a feeling he would get off the mark.

Whether it was successful man-management or wizardry, Lampard had worked his magic.

“I spoke to Tammy before the game today and I said to him that I felt today was the day,” disclosed Lampard.



“A bit of kidology really because who knows before the game, but I do trust in him and as a young striker you need that support, and I did feel something for him today and it will do wonders for his confidence.

Embed from Getty Images

“He has had a tough little period for the reasons we all know, and strikers get judged purely on goals at times which is sometimes slightly unfair, but when you ask about character and enthusiasm to play for this club then he is right up there. You see it every day and he can get better and better, so I am really pleased for him.”

‘Big player’ Mount continues to impress

Mount scored his second goal in two games in the Premier League for Chelsea and continues to showcase his talents.

Lampard was once again proud of the youngster’s performance going from strength to strength. The 20-year-old midfielder was called upon to played on the left-wing with Pedro out minutes before kick-off due to injury.

“Mason is a continuation of what he is doing," said Lampard. "I had to move him out to the left just before the game because of the Pedro injury (the Spaniard suffered a hamstring problem in the warm-up at Carrow Road), but he took it on board, he is intelligent, and he can do different roles.

Embed from Getty Images

“It is important he feels like a big player,” added the manager. “We were a young side today and players like Mason and Tammy for sure, but also Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma, players that are a still young, they have to grow up very quickly with personality and be leaders on the pitch.”