Huddersfield Town 0-2 Reading: Terriers suffer yet another defeat

In Mark Hudson's second match at the helm of Huddersfield Town, the Yorkshire side tried and failed to pick up a much-needed win in the 26-degree heat.

Huddersfield made two changes to the side that faced Cardiff City, with Adama Diakhaby and Jaden Brown replacing Isaac Mbenza and Tommy Elphick - Brown making his first start of the Championship season.

It was the first time that the two sides had faced since the 2016/17 playoff final at Wembley Stadium. At that match, Huddersfield clinched the win, and subsequently promotion for themselves to the Premier League.

Story of the game

Huddersfield started the game positively, with Diakhaby looking strong on the right flank for the Terriers.

With only eleven minutes on the clock, Reading were forced to have to make an early substitution - Matt Miazga replaced by Tom McIntyre in the Royals' backline.

Hudson's men were gifted the first clear chance of the first half within twenty-five minutes. Captain Christopher Schindler latched onto Van la Parra's corner but his effort fell just wide of Cabral's net.

Not soon after, Van La Parra found himself in the limelight once again, his claims for a penalty after he seemed to have been dragged down in the box waved away by the referee to the dismay of the vocal home supporters.

Huddersfield ended the first half of play with the vast match clearly in their hands. Mark Hudson's side finished on 73% possession, and had dominated the play on the field.

Less than a minute into the second half, Town's top goalscorer, Karlan Grant, found himself with a brilliant opportunity to score. He managed to wriggle his way through the Reading midfield and defence, but his powerful effort was saved by goalkeeper Cabral.

The game then pivoted in Reading's favour, with the Royals having a multitude of good opportunities in a short space of time. Most notably, a dangerous cross picked out striker Lucas Boye; his shot denied by Grabara.

Despite their pressing football nearly paying off on multiple occasions, Reading took the lead. A good move from the side started by Pușcaș and Joao found Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria pick up the ball. He played a swift one-two with swift and upon receiving the ball backfired it into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

The Royals doubled their lead fourteen minutes later. From a corner - produced from a deflected shot by Swift - Michael Morrison rose highest in the box and headed home to seal the victory.

Takeaways from the match

Despite the final scoreline, Huddersfield did not play poorly. They dominated the possession, as Hudson had said he wanted his side to do in the previous press conference, but were not clinical enough when going forward. Despite having Karlan Grant, Huddersfield have failed to score too often this season when needed, and that will need to be improved upon for the match against Luton Town next Saturday.

Reading have had a positive start to the season, and currently sit eleventh in the league. They have managed to find wins against two sides who were facing tough opposition in the Premier League last season, and narrowly missed out to a late penalty against West Brom. Plymouth will be a good opportunity for José Manuel Gomes' side to prove themselves, as securing a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup could see them face some challenging sides.