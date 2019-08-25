Emery and Luiz assessment of the team’s performance after Anfield defeat 

Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat in the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, but there’s lots of positives to take ahead of next Sunday’s North London Derby.

The Reds maintained their 100% start to the season as Mohamed Salah brace and Joel Matip’s first half-header in a well-deserved win at Anfield. Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira got the consolation goal for Arsenal in the 85th minute and it was his first goal since the overhead kick over Huddersfield Town.

The Gunners endured their first defeat of the season but had opportunities to exploit Liverpool in the first half, especially Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe shot straight at keeper Adrian after running clear.

Not happy but optimistic

Speaking to the press after the defeat, Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was disappointed but remains optimistic coming into the North London Derby and spoke about the team’s performance.

“I’m disappointed with the result. It’s the first analysis we can do but after 90 minutes we did different situations with the players, tactically and spiritually. I think the team showed in one moment good character and it’s one step ahead we want to do. The result means we’re not happy today, but we can be optimistic for another situation” said Emery when talking to the club’s official website (www.Arsenal.com).

He continued: “Think we showed character when we were losing 3-0 and not going down. We scored one goal but really, we were looking forward for chances to score. In the first half it was the same. We did more in transition than other tactical actions, but also in the transition here against Liverpool we need to take chances we made. In the second half the match changed. In the first half for example we didn’t do one offensive corner, but in the second half we took four of five. I think this is when the match can change because really the result was good for them and they gave us space to do more possession and to be closer to their box, but I think we made some steps ahead for our next matches. Today we showed something.”

What Salah told Luiz

Deadline day signing David Luiz spoke to the media at the end of the game and was held accountable in the second half which gifted Salah scoring a brace to end Arsenal’s impressive start to the season but spoke honestly about his performance.

“I think we created a lot of chances to score. It's never easy to play here and yes, Liverpool is amazing. But I think if we scored first it would've been another game. We had an opportunity for that. I think the second goal - the penalty - killed the game. After that it was more difficult. What we take is the spirit until the end, we were trying to play until the end and we scored a goal, but it could have been a different game today” said Luiz when talking to the club’s official website (www.Arsenal.com).

He continued: “You cannot take out from the players, it is just a reflex. When I turned I see that I was taking and so I took off my hand from Salah's shirt. I spoke with Mo and he said 'I didn't feel you touch me, that's why I didn't go down to the floor' but now with the VAR, you cannot see the power so it is difficult for the referees. He saw the shirt like that, but I don't know. It's difficult for them so I cannot complain with their efforts because it is difficult for them too. If you play with an extra-large shirt now, there could be a penalty every time. It's interpretation, so I think if you pull someone with power and you change his strength to go to the ball, it's different.”

“It was just a reflex but that's it, it made the penalty and after that he gave me the yellow. So on the third goal I could not make the foul and put my team in trouble with 10 men. So I think it conditioned my game a bit after that and it was more difficult. But like I said, the team fought until the end and the team created a lot of chances to score here today. It could be a different game but now we are still with the six points, in three games, we're going to play a tough game against Tottenham. I think you have to look forward and try to win.”