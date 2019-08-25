Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley: The Warm Down

A late Raul Jiminez penalty managed to hand Wolverhampton Wanderers a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Burnley. Underneath are some tactical points that can be taken away from the game.

Burnley show attacking bravery

Burnley started the game really well. They used Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood as focal points. The Wolves back-three looked very fragile. Burnley are more old-fashioned than most teams in this division but that approach can catch teams out. Once the ball was up there, Burnley's wingers were often high up the pitch as options.

Burnley's wingers playing high meant that that Wolves' wing backs, Jonny Otto and Matt Doherty, were both in two minds about marauding forward. There were spaces in between the wide centre-back and the wing-back which Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil took advantage of. Both were primed to deliver some dangerous crosses into the box. Of course, both wingers were quick to track back when Wolves were in possession. Sean Dyche would never let them rest!

This 4-2-4 that Burnley switched to often had a solid base of six players defending. Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood were excellent. They provided an assurance in-front of the back four and had the better of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho for large periods of the game. It meant that if Wolves did quickly win the ball back, Burnley had an organised rearguard that would be tough to break through.

So, Burnley were braver than many would have them down for. They played direct football but their was more of a plan behind that style this time. Wood and Barnes would hold the ball up and they would have support from McNeil and Gudmundsson. In the past, Burnley have played the ball forward aimlessly and have failed to provide the front-men with enough support. That wasn't the case at Molineux.

The only criticism would have been a lack of efficiency. Wood forced Rui Patricio into a smart save and Barnes prodded a volley just wide.

Lack of speed for Wolves

The whole Wolves starting eleven lacked pace. Their team is set up to dictate the play of a match. Neves and Moutinho are so important to Nuno Espirito Santo's team. They have superb passing abilities that open up spaces. However, when they're not on top, Wolves will struggle because they don't have many outlets. Very few of their players can beat a man for pace or skill.

Doherty was superb last season. He picked up positions in the opponent's final third as he latched on to the passes of his midfielders. But he isn't going to push the team 30 or 40 yards up the pitch. The same with Jonny Otto, a right-footed left-wing-back who prefers to chop inside.

Alternatively, you have Ruben Vinagre and Adama Traore. These two players are blisteringly quick. They can use their pace to take the team forward and it give Wolves a different dimension. Sometimes, their attacking play is laboured and it needs an injection of something fresh. If people don't take players on then it puts a lot of pressure on the team's passing play.

Santo brought Traore on and, while he again illustrated his ability to frustrate, his qualities were also there to see. 19-year-old Pedro Neto also made an impression when he came on. The young winger was confident and actually tried to take on Burnley players.

Wolves don't need these pacey players if they're on top of their game. However, that puts a lot of pressure on the team's passing and movement to be absolutely crisp and on the money. Sometimes, you need a helping hand!

Substitutions cost Dyche?

Burnley sat too deep and took off their main outlets. Barnes, who was a menace throughout the match, was replaced by Jay Rodriguez. The 30-year-old struggled to make an impression.

Jeff Hendrick replacing McNeil indicated Dyche's eagerness to sit tight. In fairness, he was one minute from achieving a brilliant victory at a tough stadium but it wasn't to be. While Wolves didn't create many chances, they did dominate possession in the Burnley half.

There were a few warning signs. Jiminez brought down a long ball but he couldn't find a team-mate with his flashed ball across the box. The Mexican later directed an improvised effort against the post. They didn't create too many clear cut chances but gave glimpses of their attacking threat.

It is difficult to be too critical of Burnley's siege mentality as the second half wore on. They had a lead and Wolves weren't creating too many opportunities. It made sense to sit tight and dig deep. But replacing Barnes would have only encouraged the Midlands side. He was a real nuisance and Rodriguez never really got to grips with the game.

In the end, Burnley were just trying to hang on and Erik Pieters was the unfortunate fall guy with a clumsy tackle on Jiminez.

The significance

Wolves weren't on their game and this won't be the only time that the significance the Europa League will be brought into question. They had just completed a 3-2 victory over Torino on Thursday night. Being in Europe is a blessing for any team but it will push a club's squad to the limit.

Burnley should be encouraged by their performance. They committed bodies forward and that caused Wolves a lot of problems. This is not the same team that came up from the Championship. Dyche has a deceptively strong group at his disposal and he needs to let it breathe.