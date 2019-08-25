Bruce desperate for a positive performance against Spurs

Steve Bruce is looking to avoid becoming the first Newcastle United manager to lose his first three Premier League games in charge today.

The Magpies face Tottenham Hotspur today and when asked if he needed a performance out of his players he responded with a resounding 'yes'.

Bruce is hopeful that his players will put in a better performance than against Norwich City last week and hopes they do 'everything' to put things right.

Ready to bounce back

Newcastle were second best against the Canaries last week however, Bruce did not feel the need criticise his players too much.

Bruce said: "Do I need a performance? Yeah,"

"I thought for an hour, 70 minutes, against Arsenal we gave as good as we got.

"Certainly if you're a player, manager, coach the one thing you need is for the game to come quick and I wish it was tomorrow [Saturday] or tonight [Friday] so hopefully we will be ready."

Bruce defended his players admitting none of them would go out and intentionally play bad for the club.

He added: "Individually and collectively you can at times not play well,"

"We all don't intend to do it but on the biggest stage of all, I remember me personally having a nightmare in the Nou Camp one night.

Pressure is building on Tyneside

Bruce knows he is under pressure already and does not have the same time or faith the Newcastle fans had in Rafa Benitez.

However, he is confident his side can go and cause an upset against Spurs as nobody is giving the Magpies a 'squeak' at getting anything.

Bruce said: "The only thing you can do is look forward to the next game, put it right.

"Nobody gives us a squeak going to Spurs. It could be the right game to say, 'C'mon then, let's see what we've got and go have a go.'"

"You're under the spotlight and nobody is under the spotlight more than we are at the minute

The only way we can turn the thing around is by putting a good performance together, hopefully, get a result, and start putting some back to back performances and results together, which will get us off and running."