The Warm Down: Pressure mounts on Gracia as Watford's rut continues

Watford continued their dismal form with a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham United, which saw the Hornets remain bottom of the Premier League and without a point this season.

Meanwhile, West Ham boss Manuel Pelligrini returned home with three points in the bag from what was an open game for the most part.

What has happened to Watford?

Last year saw Javi Gracia manage his first whole Premier League season with Watford, and it was certainly one to remember for the club and the town.

The Hornets came very close to finishing 7th and gaining qualification to the Europa League, and made their first FA Cup final since Graham Taylor led his team out in 1984.

Everything seemed great at the club, despite a poor run of form at the end of the season which saw them finish 11th. However, it seems as though that run is continuing into the 2019/20 season which is not a good sign for Hornets fans.

With a 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, a 1-0 defeat at Everton and now a 3-1 loss to West Ham, Watford are off to a worrying start in this campaign. Putting these three losses alongside the results towards the end of last season demonstrates the major concern that is now present amongst the fanbase.

It's now six consecutive league defeats, and since the incredible FA Cup semi-final which saw the Hornets turn a 2-0 deficit around against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club have only won once more in all competitions; that being a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town's John Smiths' Stadium.

Defensive issues the main concern

With numerous bright spells of attacking football going on throughout the match, at points it seemed as though Watford were bound to take the lead; primarily after West Ham's opener until midway through the second half.

Whilst being poor on clinical terms - as seen at many points throughout last season and also in their previous two games - it is also concerning that whenever West Ham moved forward, they appeared threatening.

It is true that the Irons have invested heavily in their attack in attempts to strengthen it, which have started brightly with Sebastien Haller's strong performance on Saturday afternoon - he was bought from Eintracht Frankfurt for £45 million. So they are tougher to deal with now, but Gracia's men should certainly be competing with them.

West Ham have invested in their weaknesses, but the same cannot be said about Watford. It is true that the capture of winger Ismaila Sarr for a club-record fee on deadline day was great investment, but the ownership have failed to invest in a proven and capable defender for countless transfer windows; and the cracks in the defence are starting to show.

The only centre-back signed was Craig Dawson, for £5.5 million from West Bromwich Albion. He may help strengthen the back-line, but for a club looking to get into Europe, certainly not enough. The four defenders played in the opening three matches of Watford's campaign have cost a mere £7.3 million combined.

Whilst the Pozzo family are known for spending lightly, they may have pushed their limits with the defence. Without a clean sheet in 18 - since February's 1-0 home victory over Everton - the defence is beginning to cost the club greatly. Six goals conceded in two home matches, against Brighton and West Ham, not good enough.

The defence was the primary concern last season, and after another transfer window with lack of investment in that position, this may be the season where the lack of effectiveness at the back really begins to show.

Gracia under pressure?

As said earlier, since April, Watford have been on a horrendous run of form. With one win in 10, eight of those being defeats, there is no doubt that Gracia will be feeling some sort of pressure at the hands of the Pozzos.

Following the 2012/13 season which saw Watford reach the play-off final in the Championship - and featured Troy Deeney's breathtaking last minute goal in the semi-final against Leicester City - Gianfranco Zola had a similar run of form. This saw him depart following one win in 11, including five straight home defeats. Managers don't have an easy way under the Watford board, and whilst this has been criticised numerous times, it has clearly worked in the club's favour.

However, how much of this poor run can be blamed on Gracia? At times, it certainly can be. However, against West Ham he switched up the formation, with 4-4-2 seemingly not working for the club any longer, to a 4-2-3-1. It worked a lot better, and it is hard to pin any of the blame of poor defending on Gracia, nor missed opportunities.

The only issue on Saturday afternoon was the timing of his substitutions. Bringing on a first substitute after 75 minutes when 3-1 down - admittedly, they were ready to come on prior to that - is not going to be effective enough.

But changing a manager isn't going to help. After switching the formation and line-up around, Gracia is now being proactive and making a change. Many of the errors are not his fault.

That being said, if Watford leave Newcastle United next week with no points and with games against Arsenal and Manchester City coming up, it may just prove to be the end for Gracia.