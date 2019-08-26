Chris Wilder: "I'm not going to applaud effort"

Chris Wilder has said he is "not going to applaud effort" following a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City at the weekend.

Sheffield United host Championship side Blackburn Rovers tomorrow evening in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blades boss did not pull any punches in his post-match interview on Saturday and when asked about it today he told the clubs media: “Regardless of who we play I’m not going to applaud effort, I’ll applaud good play, playing football our way and we didn’t do that".

Wilder to make changes

With the Premier League being a high intensity and demanding league it would be expected for Wilder to make changes for cup game so that some fringe players can get some minutes under their belts.

United made 10 signings this summer but many of them have not featured in a competitive game yet.

Wilder told the clubs media: “We’ll make a decision, but the more than likely decision is that we will make changes and give the boys a chance to put in a performance."

Ravel Morrison made his Bramall Lane debut against Leicester in a short cameo when United were chasing the game.

“It was good to get Ravel on to the pitch, even though it was difficult for him and we were chasing the game," Wilder said.

"He’ll definitely be involved on Tuesday night”

Lys Mousset and Mo Besic are yet to feature for United but Wilder told the Sheffield Star that Mousset will feature tomorrow against Blackburn and Besic will amongst those who’ll be involved in the matchday squad.

Wilder questions VAR

Harvey Barnes' thunderbolt was the difference between the Foxes and the Blades on Saturday but the United manager was expecting a foul to be given in the build-up.

He told the Sheffield Star that he was "Surprised Leicester’s winner on Saturday wasn’t ruled out by VAR for a foul on John Egan and he made his feelings known to the fourth official but didn’t get much back."