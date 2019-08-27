Watford 3-0 Coventry City: Hornets cruise to victory to avoid upset

Watford picked up their first win of the new season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over League One side Coventry City.

Goals from Ismaïla Sarr, Daryl Janmaat and Adalberto Peñaranda were enough to seal the deal and put the Hornets into the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Story of the game

For the opening 25 minutes, it was the away side who were surprisingly dominating the Hornets, as Callum O'Hare went very close for Coventry and nearly handed them the lead.

However, as Watford started getting more comfortable, Isaac Success' wonderfully weighted pass was met by an excellent run from club-record signing Sarr, who slotted home into the bottom right corner in his first start for the club.

The second half saw the Hornets take control, and when Janmaat found the net after cutting inside, victory for the home side never seemed in doubt.

Embed from Getty Images

Venezuelan Peñaranda came off the bench and as well as providing a great performance, in the 69th minute he scored a remarkable goal, sending the ball flying into the top right-hand corner from outside the box - his first strike in black and yellow.

Watford continued their total domination over the third tier side, with summer signing Tom Dele-Bashiru nearly scoring with his very first touch of the ball for the club; instead, he sent his shot just wide of the left-hand post from close range.

Takeaways from the match

Youth of Watford make their mark

With 11 changes from the Hornets' 3-1 defeat at home against West Ham United, Javi Gracia was clearly looking to see who could make their mark in upcoming games for Watford. The youth within the side helped show a potential bright future for the club, with Domingos Quina and Sarr shining brightly from the start and leading passages of play throughout the game. Peñaranda was sent on in the second half and provided the home fans with some quality play and an even better goal, whilst Dele-Bashiru was also given a debut.

Welbeck-Sarr link-up to come?

The two notable Watford signings over the summer transfer window started on Tuesday night and were both superb. Furthermore, the two linked up well at points with the latter giving the former something to work off with his balls into the box. Whilst Sarr and Success were the link-up for the first goal, a Sarr and Danny Welbeck combination would be something that every Hornets' fan would want to see work well.

Embed from Getty Images

Janmaat deserves a league start

After being benched by right-back counterpart Kiko Femenía for the opening three Premier League matches, Janmaat certainly warrants a start ahead of the Spaniard for the trip to Newcastle United. Janmaat was excellent both offensively - with a goal to show for it - and at the back as well, making some key interceptions. It would be very harsh if Gracia did not start the Dutchman in Watford's search for their first points of the season.

Where next?

As mentioned, Watford will travel to Newcastle on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off in their fourth Premier League game of the season where they will look to also earn their first points of the campaign as well.

Coventry will hope to keep their unbeaten streak alive in League One as they travel to Oxford United for another Saturday 3pm Kick-off.