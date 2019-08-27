Leeds United vs Stoke Live Stream and Score (2-2)
Follow along for Leeds United vs Stoke City live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Carabao Cup fixture. Kick-off time is 19:45 BST
Sub for Stoke as Mark Duffy comes on for Woods who looks bemused.
If the scores stay level we go straight to penalties ladies and gentlemen.
What on Earth is going on.
Another yellow card is dished out, this time for Bielsa's assistant.
Still Leeds 1-2 Stoke.
It's Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds manager, who has gone into the book - presumably for annoying the fourth official.
Harrison has a strike but his effort does not trouble Butland.
The free-kick is a poor one and Phillips will feel disappointed with that poor effort.
The youngster has been the best player on the pitch so far today.
Leeds currently have over 60% possession.
It's a very warm evening tonight - I wonder if we will see any cooling breaks as we did at the weekend.
20 minutes until kick-off.
A header from Sam Vokes was enough to secure victory for The Potters.
Goals from Nketiah, Berardi and Klich secured the win for The Whites.
Subs: Miazek, White, Gotts, Forshaw, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford
Subs: Davies, Etebo, Hogan, Verlinden, Cousins, Duffy, Collins
A goal every 46 minutes in this competition suggests it is a strong possibility he will.
Team news in five minutes.
Can they gain redemption from Sunday's defeat and build some momentum and confidence with a result tonight?
Will they be in the draw for the Third Round of the Carabao Cup?
"The team we will play will be more similar to the team we played in the first round of the Carabao Cup than the one we played today," said Bielsa.
"Week by week they are evaluating this process [physios on Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts].
"Tyler Roberts will probably be ready and in the team before Luke Ayling. I cannot confirm the date. We are talking about players who are not coming back soon."
“I’m looking for revenge because this hurt. Whatever happens Tuesday, I want to be there and I want to play and be at my best, which I know I can be," said Collins.
“This hurt and I want revenge. We are going to go there looking for a result and be straight at them.
“We are all hurting and we are expecting a big performance from ourselves.
“We want to everything. We want cup runs, win the league, everything. We know we have the ability, but we need to start showing that with results.”
Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford all got on the score sheet as The Whites retained their position at the top of the league and put The Potters at the bottom of the league.
My name is Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.