Nketiah (67), Costa (81) - Batth (39), Vokes (43)
Leeds United vs Stoke Live Stream and Score (2-2)

Follow along for Leeds United vs Stoke City live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Carabao Cup fixture. Kick-off time is 19:45 BST

Leeds UnitedKiko Casilla, Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton (Forshaw, 46), Kalvin Phillips, Alfie McCalmont (White, 46), Jack Clarke (Harrison, 46), Mateusz Bogusz, Helder Costa, Eddie Nketiah
Stoke CityJack Butland, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bruno Martins Indi, Stephen Ward, Ryan Woods, Sam Clucas, Tom Ince, Sam Vokes, Tyrese Campbell (Etebo, 69)
FULL TIME: LEEDS 2-2 STOKE - WE ARE GOING TO PENALTIES
And breathe, for you will have to hold it again in a few moments time...
90+6' Berardi narrowly misses from a corner.

Sub for Stoke as Mark Duffy comes on for Woods who looks bemused.

90+4' It looks like we are heading to penalties as Phillips' free-kick heads straight out for a Stoke goal-kick.
90+2 A free-kick is whipped in after Ward is fouled and Bruno Martins Indi is incensed that his side should have a corner. Goal kick given. 
SIX MINUTES ADDED TIME
90' Well this could get interesting.....

If the scores stay level we go straight to penalties ladies and gentlemen.

89' Another yellow for one of Bielsa's coaching team.....

What on Earth is going on.

89' CHANCE FOR STOKE!!!! Sam Vokes could have been the hero of the day! It's a case of could've, should've and would've as he is unable to finish at the back post. He will be disappointed with that.
87' An attendance of 30,002 tonight at Elland Road.

Another yellow card is dished out, this time for Bielsa's assistant.

84' Sub for Stoke as Cousins replaces Ince who is booed off by the Leeds fans.
GOALLL! LEEDS 2-2 STOKE (COSTA)
81' Helder Costa makes his mark for Leeds! It's a sublime cross from Harrison and there is Costa to tuck it home. Stoke have crumbled!
78' Over 70% possession now for Leeds in this game as they look for an equalizer. Time running out.
77' HOW HAS HE MISSED THAT? The goalscorer, Nketiah, has just missed a sitter to make it 2-2! The ball comes in from the corner, it flies across the six-yard area to the striker who just needs to slot it in the net but he hits it agonizingly wide.

Still Leeds 1-2 Stoke.

76' Into the final 15 minutes now, can Stoke City hold on, or will Leeds send it to penalties or even snatch the victory?
72' For the first time in the game, the Leeds faithful are projecting their voices as loud as they can and the away fans are unable to drone it out as they have done throughout the game.
71' Yellow card! But who for? 

It's Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds manager, who has gone into the book - presumably for annoying the fourth official.

Harrison has a strike but his effort does not trouble Butland.

69' Sub for Stoke now as Etebo comes on for Campbell who receives a warm embrace and a high five from his manager.
GOAL!!! LEEDS 1-2 STOKE (NKETIAH)
67' Well well well. It is that man Nketiah who loves a goal in this competition. Butland will feel once again like he should have done far better as his clearance rebounds of a defender into the path of the on-loan striker who is one-on-one with Butland and makes no mistake. Leeds 1-2 Stoke! Game on!
62' Very poor challenge by Eddie Nketiah on Stephen Ward sees the latter needing treatment. It was a very high boot and Nathan Jones feels aggrieved that no further action has been taken on  Nketiah.
60' Cameron Carter-Vickers finds himself in the book now, perhaps harshly, as Leeds have a free-kick on the edge of the box. 

The free-kick is a poor one and Phillips will feel disappointed with that poor effort.

58' Campbell seems fine now and has continued. What a bright future he has.
55' Hopefully for Stoke Tyrese Campbell, who is currently down receiving treatment, will be ok to continue. He looks like he will be able to carry on.

The youngster has been the best player on the pitch so far today.

54' Stoke at the moment are struggling to get out of their own half as Davis has a chance but his effort is over the bar.
51' Ince attempts to make something out of nothing with a shot from 25 yards but it does not trouble Casilla in the Leeds net.
50' First sign of trouble for The Potters in the second half as Nketiah does well to get in a cross which Harrison fails to connect with and Smith deals with at the back post before Douglas can arrive.
48' Slow start to the second half - which will suit Stoke perfectly.
47' Can Leeds get back into this game? Bielsa has previously said he wants to win this Cup, which may mean he gave his players the hairdryer treatment at half time.
Back underway
46' Triple substitution for Leeds as White, Harrison and Forshaw are all coming on for Shackleton, McCalmont and Clarke.
Despite losing 2-0, Leeds have had 65% of the ball tonight.
Half time scores
Here are the scores from the rest of tonight's fixtures in the Carabao Cup.

HALF TIME
Well, I was not expecting that. Stoke have really taken the game to Leeds today and have their reward. Its 2-0 at half time following goals from Batth and Vokes.
45+1' Slight concern for Stoke as Sam Vokes has pulled up injured. Hopefully, he can continue.
45' Not many would have predicted this scoreline going into half time but Stoke have come out with intent and purpose to get revenge today.
GOAL!!! LEEDS 0-2 STOKE (VOKES)
43' A SHOCK IS WELL AND TRULY ON THE CARDS HERE! Once again Tyrese Campbell is instrumental in the build-up as he gets past Phillips and he tees it up for Vokes who makes no mistake! 
42' Stoke really have capitalized on their height advantage in the Leeds area today and the scoreline proves it. A tactical reshuffle at halftime for Marcelo Bielsa perhaps?
GOAL!!! LEEDS 0-1 STOKE (BATTH)
39' WOW! Once again, Tyrese Campbell is asking questions of the Leeds defence. His shot wins a corner which Danny Batth makes a clean connection with! 1-0 to Stoke!
35' Good counter from Stoke sees Ryan Woods carry the ball into the Leeds half before having a poor shot. Martins Indi also has a strike but it does not trouble the Stoke defence or keeper.  
33' McCalmont now on thin ice as he picks up a booking for tugging back Tom Ince.
32' First corner for Leeds of the game sees Nketiah miss his header. He should really have done better there.
30' Stoke have been quiet since Batth's chance and Leeds have taken charge - but will that familiar issue of being clinical come back to haunt them?
27' Marvellous play from Helder Costa as he takes on two men before unleashing a fierce shot that only just flies over the bar. Leeds threatening now.
25' WOODWORK HIT BY NKETIAH! Leeds so almost take the lead as Nketiah has a strike on the edge of the area curling towards the far post but it does not curl enough and hits the post as Stoke survive.
19' Stoke give away a dangerous free-kick after fouling Eddie Nketiah who is looking sharp upfront for Leeds. The resulting free-kick is whipped in but Davis' header isn't powerful enough to trouble Jack Butland.
18' Tyrese Campbell's brilliant piece of work earns Stoke a corner, which results in Danny Batth heading wide for a goal kick. Another chance squandered but Stoke are looking promising.
17' Not much happening right now, but Leeds have not got a grip on this game so far.
14' First chance for Leeds as Barry Douglas' volley flies over the bar.
11' This time Tom Ince is the man involved as his shot is deflected wide for a Stoke corner which then sees Vokes have his header saved. Stoke looking the better side right now.
10' Stoke have really come alive in the last few minutes and are looking dangerous. Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes are putting themselves about and causing problems for the Leeds defence.
9' CHANCE FOR STOKE! Stephen Ward does excellently on the left-hand side where he sends in a cross that finds Sam Vokes but he can only direct his header at Kiko Casilla in the Leeds net. Still 0-0.
8' Only two fouls so far in this game. Ironically, Tom Ince and Alfie McCalmont have both fouled each other.

Leeds currently have over 60% possession. 

7' So far Leeds have enjoyed the majority of possession here at Elland Road as the fans are doing their best to get behind The Whites. Stoke holding strong for now though.
4' First chance of the game falls to Stoke and Sam Vokes who receives the ball inside the box but his shot is blocked.
3' Berardi has started at right-back meaning Jamie Shackleton will be in midfield. Shackleton has played in this position before but it will be interesting to see how the youngster fares.
KICK OFF
1' We are underway at Elland Road as Stoke get us started.
Less than five minutes to go here!

It's a very warm evening tonight - I wonder if we will see any cooling breaks as we did at the weekend.

Just over ten minutes to go!
To get you in the mood for tonight's action, here is a collection of records and stats about the second round of the Carabao Cup.

20 minutes until kick-off.

30 minute warning
We are just 30 minutes away from kick-off at Elland Road!

Stoke have been made heavy favourites for this clash.
First round for Stoke
Stoke City beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 away from home to progress into the second round.

A header from Sam Vokes was enough to secure victory for The Potters.

First round for Leeds
Leeds beat Salford City away from home 3-0 to progress into the second round. 

Goals from Nketiah, Berardi and Klich secured the win for The Whites.

Bruno Martins Indi makes his first appearance of the season for Stoke and youngster Tyrese Campbell also starts, while on-loan stars Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke both start in a youthful Leeds side.
Leeds team to play Stoke
Starting XI: Kiko Casilla, Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton, Kalvin Phillips, Alfie McCalmont, Jack Clarke, Mateusz Bogusz, Helder Costa, Eddie Nketiah

Subs: Miazek, White, Gotts, Forshaw, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford

Stoke team to play Leeds:
Starting XI: Jack Butland, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bruno Martins Indi, Stephen Ward, Ryan Woods, Sam Clucas, Tom Ince, Sam Vokes, Tyrese Campbell

Subs: Davies, Etebo, Hogan, Verlinden, Cousins, Duffy, Collins

STAT!
Will on-loan Arsenal man grab himself another goal tonight?

A goal every 46 minutes in this competition suggests it is a strong possibility he will.

All ties in the Carabao Cup Second Round
Here are all the ties to take place in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.

Team news in five minutes.

Stoke arrive
This is one of the worst starts to a season Stoke have had in their long history.

Can they gain redemption from Sunday's defeat and build some momentum and confidence with a result tonight?

Leeds arrive
The Leeds side arrive at Elland Road as they prepare to go up against Stoke City.

Will they be in the draw for the Third Round of the Carabao Cup?

Team news in 15 minutes
How to watch Leeds United vs Stoke City Live today
Unfortunately this game Leeds United vs Stoke City is not being broadcasted in the UK tonight.

If you have a LUTV pass you will be able to listen to audio commentary of the game but if not, your best bet will be to stay here and follow this live text commentary.

Luke Ayling will not be ready for a while as team selection for tonight to be similar to that of the one in the First Round
Marcelo Bielsa spoke team news ahead of tonight's match against Stoke City.

"The team we will play will be more similar to the team we played in the first round of the Carabao Cup than the one we played today," said Bielsa.

"Week by week they are evaluating this process [physios on Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts].

"Tyler Roberts will probably be ready and in the team before Luke Ayling. I cannot confirm the date. We are talking about players who are not coming back soon."

"We want revenge," says stand-in Stoke skipper Nathan Collins
Talking ahead of tonight's match, Stoke defender Nathan Collins claimed he and his teammates will be out for revenge against Leeds.

“I’m looking for revenge because this hurt. Whatever happens Tuesday, I want to be there and I want to play and be at my best, which I know I can be," said Collins.

“This hurt and I want revenge. We are going to go there looking for a result and be straight at them.

“We are all hurting and we are expecting a big performance from ourselves.

“We want to everything. We want cup runs, win the league, everything. We know we have the ability, but we need to start showing that with results.”

Goals and highlights
Goals and highlights from Saturday's clash between Stoke and Leeds.

What will be the score this time around? Tweet your predictions @DanHuggins23.

Last time out
Leeds and Stoke met on Saturday in the league as Stoke succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home to the league title favourites Leeds.

Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford all got on the score sheet as The Whites retained their position at the top of the league and put The Potters at the bottom of the league.

Kick-off time
The match tonight between Leeds and Stoke City will kick off at 19:45 (BST).
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Vavel.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United vs Stoke City.

My name is Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

