Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview: Bruce aiming to win over doubters in all Premier League tie

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will be aiming to win over more doubters as the Magpies clash with fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The two teams come together at St James Park on Wednesday aiming to get their respective cup campaigns underway in the best possible vein following morale-boosting first wins of the season. Bruce's troops impressed as they squeezed past Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away from home, whilst Leicester dismissed of newly-promoted Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle will have to exorcise the demons of previous seasons having been eliminated at this stage of the League Cup in each of the last two campaigns. Meanwhile, three-time winners Leicester have been knocked out in the quarter-finals in the past two years, both occasions against Manchester City, so will be keen to go one better this time around.

Key Battle

Whenever these types of clashes come around, it is always difficult to predict a key battle considering the amount of changes each side could make. However, one man who is likely to start for the visitors is young full-back James Justin.

Signed from Luton Town in the summer, the 21-year-old is yet to make his debut for his new employers but is likely to be picked against Newcastle. Talented defensively but also a huge threat going forwards, Justin will hope to replicate the performances of Leicester's first-choice full-back Ricardo Pereira.

He will have a tough examination though as he comes up against experienced campaigner Matt Ritchie. The Scottish winger has been a key player for both Bournemouth and the Magpies. An extreme threat on the wing with his creativity and talent on the ball, Justin will have to keep a close eye on him throughout the match.

What happened last time?

The last meeting really was a contrast in emotions between the two sides. Last clashing in April last season, Newcastle effectively sealed their survival in the Premier League under former boss Rafa Benitez.

In what currently remains as Brendan Rodgers' only defeat at the King Power Stadium in charge of the Foxes, Ayoze Perez proved to be the decisive player as his acrobatic first-half header was the only goal of the game. Ironically, the Spanish striker would return to the East Midlands as a Leicester City player in the summer transfer window.

He will hope to be as prominent yet again at St James' Park as he goes hunting for his first goal in a Leicester City shirt.

Team News

Magpies boss Steve Bruce has already confirmed that he will be putting out a side that he believes will be good enough to win the match but his hand already looks to have been forced.

£40m striker Joelinton, who scored the winning goal against Spurs, is likely to be out with a groin issue, whilst fellow forwards Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll are restricted to the sidelines. Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Christian Atsu are all likely to be ruled out too.

The injury list does not end there though with the Magpies currently experiencing what could be perceived as a defensive crisis with DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Florian Lejeune all potentially missing. Midfielder Jack Colback is also an absentee for the home side.

Elsewhere, Rodgers has only two key men out for the match. Wilfred Ndidi and Ben Chilwell both missed the win against Sheffield United and will not recover in time for the trip North. Long-term absentee Matty James remains ruled out.

Harvey Barnes, who scored an absolutely brilliant strike at Bramall Lane, will be hoping to get his first start of the season after a great cameo.

Predicted Line-Ups

Newcastle United: Darlow; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Willems; Shelvey, Longstaff, Hayden, Ki; Ritchie, Muto.

Leicester City: Ward; Fuchs, Morgan, Soyuncu, Justin; Praet, Mendy, Barnes; Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho.

Managers' Thoughts

Leicester boss Rodgers has already suggested that the Foxes are potentially aiming to win the Carabao Cup this season.

Speaking to the Leicestershire Live, he said: “They’re [domestic cups] important, not even more important. They’re just important. We want to win as many games as we can. It’s so competitive.

"There’s an opportunity for us to have a cup run. We’re away to another Premier League team which will be tough. But we always have confidence in how we work and we’ll go there and look to get into the next round.”

Meanwhile, Bruce has said he wants to see his side gather momentum following the victory against Spurs. Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "The criticism is something we’ll always have to live with here but the players knew they didn’t play well enough against Norwich. But on any given day that can happen to you.

“The response was the most important thing and it was terrific. By beating Tottenham away they’ve set the standard we now need to maintain.”