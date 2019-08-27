Newcastle United loan watch: Defenders continue to impress

Newcastle United continue to monitor their players who are out gaining valuable first-team experience at their respected clubs.

Some have started very well and have made an instant impact on their teams' results, however, some are struggling to nail down a regular starting place.

Below is a look at how each on loan player got on at the weekend.

Freddie Woodman

Another game, another impressive performance from the young shot-stopper as he helped Swansea City shut out Birmingham City in a 3-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Woodman had very little to do on Sunday with Birmingham offering little going forward, despite having hight and power up front.

It was Woodman's second clean sheet of the season, but he has put in great performances in all five games he has played in the Championship this season.

If he keeps up this form then Steve Bruce will be looking to push him further up the pecking order next season and challenging Martin Dubravka for the number one spot.

Kelland Watts

It was also another clean sheet for highly-rated young defender Watts, as he helped earn Stevenage a point away to Mansfield.

It is the second 0-0 Watts has been apart of since moving on loan to the League Two club and has only conceded one goal in three games which came against promotion favourites, Bradford City.

Watts has been deployed in a three at the back formation as well as a four at the back and has seemed comfortable and composed in both systems.

Elias Sorensen

It was yet another frustrating Saturday for Newcastle's young Danish striker as he failed to score or start in Carlisle's 2-2 draw with Salford City.

Sorensen came on with just over half an hour left to play with the score at 2-2 but failed to get on the scoresheet as he still in goes in search of his first goal for the club.

It was hoped that the youngster would start the majority of games for Carlisle, but he is still yet to start for the League Two side, which will concern Bruce and Shola Ameobi.

Jacob Murphy

It was a game to forget for Newcastle's fourth most expensive signing in the last few years as he was hooked off at half time.

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 away to Preston North End after conceding two penalties, but Murphy failed to make an impact on the game.

Murphy struggled to settle in the game and had a number of loose touches and poor passes meant he would watch the second half from the bench.

Nathan Harker

Harker continued to impress for Blyth Spartans as he registered his first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw away to Bradford Park Avenue.

The 20-year old had very little to do with Bradford squandering a number of chances off target from close range.

However, it was not a result Spartans could build upon as they lost 4-1 at home to Guiseley which cements their place at the bottom of the league.

Harker put in another solid performance making a number of smart saves and confident catches and could do little about the four goals.

Unused players

It was another frustrating week for Dan Barlaser and Rotherham United as they had their game called off for the second time in a row after their game against Bury was called off.

Rotherham were supposed to play Portsmouth but the EFL and local councils decided to postpone the fixture with safety a concern as there was a festival on in Portsmouth on the same day.

Liam Gibson was once again left out of the matchday squad as Grimsby Town recorded an emphatic 5-2 victory over Port Vale.