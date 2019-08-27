Bruce faces injury crisis ahead of Carabao Cup

Steve Bruce will hope for some positive news ahead of the game against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening.

Despite getting their first win of the season Newcastle United will be up against it if they are to field a weakened team.

Bruce is hopeful some of those on the treatment table will be fit enough to play some part against the Foxes.

Injuries piling up

Allan Saint-Maximin went off during the first half against Tottenham Hotspur with a suspected reoccurrence of a hamstring injury.

However, skipper Jamaal Lascelles also hobbled off on Saturday after colliding with Harry Kane.

Bruce would have used some players that have not featured this season, but he did promise Newcastle fans he would be taking the cups seriously, but he may have his hands tied.

It is thought Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Lascelles (calf), Miguel Amiron (ankle), Christian Atsu (muscle), Joelinton (groin) and Fabian Schar (knock) are all doubts for the game against the Foxes.

Bruce was hopeful of taking the Magpies on a cup run this season, however, with injuries taking over he may be forced to play a much weaker side then he would like.

Hopefully not as bad as first feared

The Magpies are yet to see what Saint-Maximin can bring to the team after picking up an injury in training before the game against Norwich City and now expected to be out for four weeks.

Bruce said: "We're waiting to let the hamstring settle.

"The initial scans say it is not serious but we won't know the severity of it until later."

Confident of progressing

However, despite a handful of injuries Bruce insists he will pick his strongest side possible to progress into the third round.

He added: "The exertions of Sunday have affected some, a lot had a difficult pre-season, while some are coming back.

"Lascelles is a doubt with a calf problem.

"Almiron is his ankle.

"Joelinton his groin.

"We have to assess them. But I'll pick a team that I think can get through."

It is likely Bruce will offer fringe players a chance to impress, such as Matty Longstaff, Yoshinori Muto, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark.