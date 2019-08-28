QPR vs Portsmouth: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for QPR vs Portsmouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Carabao Cup fixture. Kick-off time is 19:45 BST.
The winner of #QPRPOR will be represented by ball 2️⃣0️⃣ in tonight's round-three draw.
👀 Looking for a spot in Round 3... it's matchday!
💙 @QPR v #Pompey 💜
🏆 @Carabao_Cup Round 2
🏟 Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
⏰ Kick-off 7:45 pm
🎟 Available at: https://t.co/Kr4uu5cNkB
📲 Updates available on twitter and https://t.co/PN06RBXGsU
“It’s a big week for us, with QPR and Blackpool coming up – which are going to provide different types of tests.
“Wednesday gives people an opportunity to respond to the last match and work towards their best form."
The Portsmouth boss could make a few changes for the second round tie.
“It will be the same for our opponents. They’ll want to go through on their own patch, but Saturday is the priority.
“We have to give people opportunities and also ensure we’re ready for both games this week. It’s about balancing the two.”
“You can’t talk about creating a winning mentality but then say, don’t worry about this game."
“Every game we go into we put out what we think is the right squad to go and win the game of football."
The 56-year-old is aware of the quality the away side will have and reiterates how his side will have a tough challenge ahead of them.
“We fully respect the opponent. We know the last game was tough and we came through that and again tonight it will be very tough against a really well organised team full of quality.
“We have to be ready for it.”
Bolton, Raggett, Downing, Brown
McCrorie, Naylor, Evans
Harness, Harrison, Curtis
Kane, Masterson, Leistner, Barbet, Manning
Smith, Amos, Owens
Chair, Wells
Bryn Morris and Jack Whatmough are both unavailable. The same applies to Oli Hawkins and Ryan Williams, although they are expected to resume training towards the end of the week.
Despite the away side making nine changes for the game, the League One outfit took full advantage with a fantastic win.
Two goals from Ellis Harrison and one from Ben Close gave Pompey a much deserved win.
Rangers converted all five of their penalties and goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved from Bristol City captain Bailey Wright to send the home side through to round two.
If the match is level after 90 minutes, the game will go straight to a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.
