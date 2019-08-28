on VAVEL
QPR vs Portsmouth: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for QPR vs Portsmouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Carabao Cup fixture. Kick-off time is 19:45 BST.

The third round draw will be made after tonight's game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries from VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and team news for the Carabao Cup second round tie between QPR and Portsmouth.
'It’s a big week for us': Jackett wants his side to gain confidence from another cup upset after some poor results
After picking up just one point in their last two league games, Kenny Jackett feels this cup tie is a perfect opportunity for his side to respond, he said:

“It’s a big week for us, with QPR and Blackpool coming up – which are going to provide different types of tests.

“Wednesday gives people an opportunity to respond to the last match and work towards their best form."

The Portsmouth boss could make a few changes for the second round tie.

“It will be the same for our opponents. They’ll want to go through on their own patch, but Saturday is the priority.

“We have to give people opportunities and also ensure we’re ready for both games this week. It’s about balancing the two.”

'We have to be ready for it': QPR boss is expecting a tough game against Pompey
After a win in their last league game, Warburton is desperate to keep the momentum going, although he knows his side will need to fully respect their opponents tonight to do that.

“You can’t talk about creating a winning mentality but then say, don’t worry about this game."

“Every game we go into we put out what we think is the right squad to go and win the game of football."

The 56-year-old is aware of the quality the away side will have and reiterates how his side will have a tough challenge ahead of them.

“We fully respect the opponent. We know the last game was tough and we came through that and again tonight it will be very tough against a really well organised team full of quality.

“We have to be ready for it.”

How to Watch QPR vs Portsmouth live TV and stream
This game is not being broadcasted on TV in the UK.

As a result, staying with us here on VAVEL for live, minute-by-minute updates of all the action is your best option!

Predicted XI: Portsmouth
                  MacGillivray

Bolton, Raggett, Downing, Brown

     McCrorie, Naylor, Evans

     Harness, Harrison, Curtis

Predicted XI: QPR
                                 Mlakar

Kane, Masterson, Leistner, Barbet, Manning

                      Smith, Amos, Owens

                             Chair, Wells

Portsmouth team news
Left-back Lee Brown will be out for around six weeks  after suffering an Achilles injury in Pompey's last match against Coventry.

Bryn Morris and Jack Whatmough are both unavailable. The same applies to Oli Hawkins and Ryan Williams, although they are expected to resume training towards the end of the week.

QPR team news
Mark Warburton will be without several players for Wednesday night's game. Luke Amos, Geoff Cameron, Olamide Shodipo and Lee Wallace are all unavailable through injury, although none of them are far away from making a return to the squad.
Can Portsmouth cause another upset?
Portsmouth progressed through the first round of the Carabao Cup by beating Championship side Birmingham City at Fratton Park.

Despite the away side making nine changes for the game, the League One outfit took full advantage with a fantastic win.

Two goals from Ellis Harrison and one from Ben Close gave Pompey a much deserved win.

The home side will be hoping for a win more comfortable than their first round fixture
In the first round of the Carabao Cup, QPR hosted fellow Championship side Bristol City in a very entertaining game which saw Ryan Manning's 86th minute penalty make the score 3-3 , sending the game to a shoot-out. 

Rangers converted all five of their penalties and goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved from Bristol City captain Bailey Wright to send the home side through to round two.

Kick-off time
The match will be played at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the home of QPR. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 BST.

If the match is level after 90 minutes, the game will go straight to a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup match between QPR and Portsmouth!

My name is Adam Thomason and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

