Leicester City given Championship outfit Luton Town in Carabao Cup Third Round draw

Leicester City are set to play Championship outfit Luton Town in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes' progressed past fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. James Maddison had given Leicester the lead with a deflected free-kick, only for Yoshinori Muto to cancel the Englishman's strike out.

Meanwhile, Graeme Jones' troops emphatically dispatched of fellow Championship side Cardiff City 3-0 to reach the third round for the first time since 2006.

The third round tie is scheduled to be played on the week commencing the 23rd of September at Kenilworth Road.

Long-awaited clash

The two teams will clash in the League Cup having not met competitively since a 1-1 draw in the second-tier back in February 2007. It will also be only their second-ever meeting in the competition since the first back in 1984. The Hatters won 3-1 to progress that day.

Despite not having met competitively for over 12 years, the two teams have met relatively recently in friendly action. Then Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare took his team to Kenilworth Road in July 2017 as he continued to step up preparations for the new season. Riyad Mahrez proved to be the match winner on that occasion as he struck late on.

Embed from Getty Images

Summer signing returns to Luton

Just like in the previous round with Ayoze Perez returning to former employers Newcastle United, another one of Leicester's summer signings will be hugely interested in the tie. Having signed for the East-Midlanders from Luton Town in the summer, defender James Justin will be looking forward to making a return to his old stomping ground.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Foxes however so will hope to have received some opportunities before the clash with his boyhood club.