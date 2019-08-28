Chris Wilder: "Everybody recognises the bigger issue is Chelsea on Saturday"

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder recognised that the bigger issue for his team was the Premier League rather than the Carabao Cup last night.

The Blades made 10 changes for last nights game against Championship side Blackburn Rovers with only midfielder Oliver Norwood keeping his place from the side that lost to Leicester City at the weekend.

Chris Wilder's men travel to Stamford Bridge to take on five-time Premier League winners Chelsea on Saturday.

Disjointed Performance

With the Blades making 10 changes and handing out debuts to Mo Besic, Ben Osborn and substitute Lys Mousset it was clear to see that the home side were not their fluid selves.

In the first half especially it was Blackburn who controlled the ball and the Blades cheaply gave the ball away on numerous occasions. The visitors were very unlucky to go into half time 2-0 down. Simon Moore saved an early penalty from Adam Armstrong to keep the score level before Richard Stearman and Norwood scored for the Premier League side.

Blackburn got a goal back in the second half through Sam Gallagher but United held on the progress to the third round.

Chris Wilder told the clubs media: "I take the blame for a possibly disjointed performance from the players because when you do make them changes and play that many shapes that we have done and it's not really for the players to blame."

The United manager drew comparisons from their third-round FA Cup defeat to National League side Barnet last season in a game where Wilder made numerous changes.

Blades focus on Blues

Sheffield United have their biggest test of the Premier League so far this Saturday when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will know of the danger that Wilder's men possess having played against them twice last season with Derby County; winning one game and losing one game against the Blades.

Speaking about the number of changes he made Wilder told the clubs media: "We have to make the changes because everyone recognises and realises that without a doubt the bigger issue is Chelsea on Saturday."