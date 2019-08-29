Preston North End are no strangers to facing tough opposition in the cup - Manchester City are next to visit Deepdale

After beating Hull City in a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday night, Preston North End have been rewarded with a third round draw against the current holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

The Championship side seemed to be heading for a comfortable win against Hull as goals from Paul Huntington and Josh Harrop saw them take a two goal lead inside 26 minutes.

But, after the Tigers got one back in the first half with a penalty, substitute Jarrod Bowen then scored an equaliser in the 95th minute.

Alex Neil's side scored all of their five penalties in the shoot-out, with Connor Ripley saving from Tom Eaves to send the Lancashire outfit through to the third round.

This will be City's first involvement in this years competition. They beat Oxford United, Fulham, Leicester City, Burton Albion and eventually Chelsea, in the final at Wembley stadium, to win the competition in 2019.

In the same season they also won the FA Cup and the Premier League, with 98 points.

The two sides haven't played each other since 2007 when City won an FA Cup tie 3-1 when goals from Michael Ball and Stephen Ireland cancelled out David Nugent's opener, the striker rejoined Preston in the summer but is yet to make his second debut for the club.

This fixture means Preston will have played all of the 'top six' at Deepdale in the last 10 years

North End have played against some of the top teams in the Premier League recently, all of the games coming at Deepdale.

They have been on the losing side each time, although they have come close to pulling off an unbelievable upset a couple of times.

Preston 0-2 Liverpool (January, 2009):

The Lilywhites faced Rafa Benitez's side in the third round of the FA cup at Deepdale.

Albert Riera gave the Premier League side the lead in the first half, although it was far from straight forward for Liverpool in the end.

The home side pushed for an equaliser, having a strong shout for a penalty turned down and a goal disallowed before Fernando Torres scored in the final few seconds on his return from injury.

Preston 1-5 Tottenham Hotspur (September, 2009):

This was a game where Preston were comfortably beaten by superior opposition.

Goals from Jermaine Defoe, Robbie Keane and a hat-trick from Peter Crouch gave the away side the win in the League Cup.

Chris Brown got on the scoresheet for the Lilywhites with seven minutes to go, although that was followed by two more goals from the North London side, who also had Gareth Bale in their team on the night.

Preston 0-2 Chelsea (January, 2010):

Darren Ferguson's Preston side faced another star-studded team when they lost 2-0 against Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA cup.

Nicolas Anelka and Daniel Sturridge scored for a side which also included John Terry, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole.

In fact, the Premier League side went on to win the whole competition that year, beating Portsmouth 1-0 in the final.

Preston 1-3 Manchester United (February, 2015):

Just three years ago, PNE welcomed the visit of Manchester United to Deepdale in the fourth round of the FA cup.

This was a tightly contested affair, with the sides going in level at the break.

Preston, who were in League One at the time, took the lead on the 47th minute with Scott Laird's deflected effort beating David De Gea.

Although, Louis van Gaal's side turned the game around by scoring three goals in just over 20 minutes.

Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and a penalty from Wayne Rooney eventually saw the Premier League side prove their quality as they progressed to the next round.

Preston 1-2 Arsenal (January, 2017):

North End's most recent cup game against top six Premier League opposition was in 2017, when they faced Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The Championship team had a fantastic first half, taking the lead through Callum Robinson on the 7th minute.

They could easily have made it two, when Robinson's low ball should have given Jordan Hugill a tap in but he put too much on the pass.

Arsene Wenger's men equalised through Aaron Ramsey on the 46th minute before Olivier Giroud won it in the 89th minute for the Gunners, just as though it looked like there would be a replay at the Emirates.

'It will be a very big occasion for everyone at the club': Alex Neil looks ahead to Manchester City clash

After finding out on Wednesday night that his side would be welcoming the Premier League champions to Deepdale in September, Alex Neil had his say on the cup tie.

“It will be a very big occasion for everyone at the club but we will focus on that when the time comes, for now our focus is on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

“You want one or the other with cup draws, you either want one of the biggest or one of the smallest with a better chance of getting through. I don’t think you can get bigger than Manchester City.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop also gave his verdict on the draw, he said:

“They are probably one of the best teams in the world right now, so for them to come to Deepdale and play us will be a great test. It will be a great experience and night for the lads.

“Everyone wants to play against the best, to see how good they are, and when you get to play a team like this, you get to see what level you are at and how good you actually are."

The 23-year-old has family from both the red and blue side of Manchester.

“I have only got a couple of City fans in my family, the rest are all United and the amount of texts I have had already are crazy, I just can’t wait for it.”

The tie will be played during the week commencing September 23rd, with an exact time and date to be announced in due course.