Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin set for September return

Arsenal’s medical staff have revealed a date for the return of summer signing Kieran Tierney, after the former-Celtic defender arrived at the club with a groin injury.

The club have also received further good news in the continued recovery of Hector Bellerin.

Injury boost after Arsenal give date on Tierney’s return

Unai Emery’s side have struggled in the left-back department, with Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal unable to maintain consistency throughout the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, leaving gaps in the defensive line that opponents easily exploited.

Tierney’s arrival was therefore marked as a huge leap forward for the Gunners, adding proven quality to a position of real weakness. Indeed, the Celtic man was highly sought after, so for Emery to have won the race will have come as a pleasant boost for the club’s fans.

The 22-year-old has been earmarked as one of Europe’s brightest young talents, fuelling desire to see his long-awaited debut in Arsenal colours. As such, Emery’s recent reveal over the players ongoing fitness battle will come as a boost, delivering a timeline as to when he can be expected to play.

An update issued on the club’s official website, Arsenal’s medical staff have suggested that Tierney is set to return to training as early as next month, with the team preparing for a jam-packed run of fixtures, the first of which comes against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur. He is “progressing well and aiming to participate in full training in September.”

Bellerin poised to return after lengthy spell

Having suffered a horrific knee injury last season, Bellerin has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Arsenal’s fluent, attacking football suffering as a result. The Spaniard continues to fulfil his on-field rehabilitation and is growing increasingly close to returning to full training.

Like Tierney, he is set to join the first-team in training at some point next month – a month that sees Arsenal face Spurs, Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United in the domestic league.

While Arsenal’s current full-back scenario has left them in a precarious position, unable to build consistency and regularity within their defensive structure, the impending return of Hector Bellerin and potential debut of Kieran Tierney offer a light at the end of the table.

Both players have proven to be viable assets at both ends of the field and will likely fuel further creativity to the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.