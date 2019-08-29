Mohamed Elneny set for Besiktas loan move

Mohamed Elneny appears set to leave Arsenal as he closes in on a season-long loan move to Besiktas. The midfielder has fallen straight down the pecking order under Unai Emery and is yet to feature for the club this season, both in terms of actual game minutes and presence within the matchday squad.

Embed from Getty Images

Elneny surplus to requirements at Arsenal as Emery urges him to move on

The Egypt international made 17 appearances in all competitions over 2018-19 and just eight of those came within the Premier League. His minimal minutes have proved a significant barrier to his wider development, a stark contrast to the situation he found himself in under Arsene Wenger.

At one point, Elneny appeared to have found something of a home at The Emirates, offering a bullish and assertive defensive midfield presence to the side.

However, Emery stated that the player is now free to leave the club, recognising that it would be a better scenario for his football career should he move to pastures new.

“Elneny knows [his] situation in the squad,” Emery said, via Sky Sports.

“I spoke with them a lot of times last year and in this pre-season. I think it’s positive for them to leave and to sign for another team where they can be protagonists, they can be happy and they can continue in their careers as big players. They are very big players.”

“I am wishing the best for them.”

Embed from Getty Images

Besiktas set to secure Elneny before window closes

It would appear that Besiktas are Elneny’s likely destination on a loan move according to reports, with the Turkish Super Lig club expected to cover his wages. The move could offer the Egyptian a brilliant opportunity for consistent game time after Gary Medel left the club to join Bologna.

The transfer window closes on Monday for Turkish clubs, meaning that terms of the deal will need to be finalised over the weekend.

Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal have also been tipped to leave in the coming days, with the former classified as a major part of Arsenal’s defensive weaknesses last season.

Susceptible to individual errors while unable to hold his position, the centre-back’s departure would signify Unai Emery’s decision to overhaul the club’s defence in a bid to surge into the top-four this season.