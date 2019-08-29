Burnley vs Liverpool: The last five meetings

Liverpool will make the short trip up the M65 as they prepare to face Burnley on Saturday, looking for their fourth Premier League win in a row.

After last weekend’s triumph at home to Arsenal, the pace-setters will be looking to overcome a typically difficult visit to Turf Moor to take on a Burnley side who have picked up four points from their opening three games.

Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the sixth minute of second half injury time to deny the Clarets a second win of the season after Ashley Barnes found the net for the fourth time in three games.

Sean Dyche’s team usually bring the best out of the Reds, but this hasn’t deterred the Reds in recent memory, with Jurgen Klopp’s men winning four of the last five encounters.

5. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 2-1 Burnley, 12 March 2017

The Reds were far from their best but avenged the defeat they suffered at the hands of the Clarets earlier in the season, coming from behind to win 2-1.

Just seven minutes in and the visitors had taken the lead, with Matt Lowton slipping the ball through to Ashley Barnes who fired past Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

Right on the stroke of half time, Georginio Wijnaldum poked home at the second time of asking to make sure the game was level going into the break.

Klopp’s side improved in the second half and Emre Can fired home from long range to earn Liverpool a vital three points on their way to Champions League qualification.

4. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-1 Burnley, 16 September 2017.

Burnley frustrated a Liverpool side who had Philippe Coutinho in their ranks for the first time this season, yet the Clarets were able to escape Anfield with a point.

Scott Arfield hammered Burnley ahead in the 27th minute, only for Mo Salah to equalise three minutes later.

Dominic Solanke would hit the bar for the hosts with Joel Matip having to head a Ben Mee attempt off his own line at the other end, the game ending in a draw despite the home side having 35 attempts compared to Burnley’s five.

It was another impressive away display for the Clarets, following a win against Champions Chelsea on the opening day of the season and draw at Tottenham.

3. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-2 Liverpool, 1 January 2018.

Ragnar Klavan scored in the 94th minute to grab a dramatic victory on New Years Day in 2018.

Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead and they looked to be holding on to all three points before Johann Berg Gudmundsson seemingly rescued a point with three minutes of normal time remaining.

But Klavan headed home from very close range in front of the travelling supporters to send the Reds to within a point of third place Chelsea, whereas Burnley stayed seventh on their quest for European qualification.

The win moved Liverpool onto 16 games unbeaten in all competitions, and 13 games without a defeat in the League.

2. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-3 Liverpool, 5 December 2018.

The Clarets had started slowly and had struggled to make a positive impact on the League since going out of the Europa League at the beginning of August.

However, it was the home side who went ahead in the second half through Jack Cork after Alisson failed to collect a corner.

It wasn’t long until the sides were level when the ever-reliable James Milner drilled home a low effort from the edge of the box before Roberto Firmino tapped home with his first touch from a Virgil van Dijk cut back.

Mee saw an effort saved superbly by Alisson at one end and, within seconds, Xherdan Shaqiri rounded off a devastating counter attack to leave his side just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

The result left Burnley fearing for their Premier League lives, sitting on just nine points from 15 games, which included just two wins.

1. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 4-2 Burnley, 10 March 2019.

The Reds kept up with City at the top of the League, completing the double over Clarets despite falling a goal behind.

Ashley Westwood scored directly from a corner after six minutes after it appeared James Tarkowski had impeded Alisson to stop him being able to claim it.

Tom Heaton fumbled a cross by Salah to allow Firmino to tap in his first of the game, and Mane gave the home side the lead in treacherous conditions.

Heaton’s poor clearance allowed Firmino to grab his second of the game in the second half, before Gudmundsson set up a nervy finish by grabbing a goal back in second half stoppage time.

Mane made sure of the win when he rounded Heaton and slotted into an empty net, which would leave Liverpool just a point behind leaders City with eight games remaining.

