Liverpool's Champions League opponents confirmed as Reds look to defend European crown

Liverpool's Champions League destiny has been confirmed following the group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday, August 29.

The European champions face another reunion with Serie A giants Napoli as well as the competition's joint record-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also been joined by FC Salzburg of Austria and Genk on Belgium to complete Group E.

Familiar foe

Liverpool and Napoli will come to blows yet again after the pair were grouped together in the Champions League last season as well.

The Reds lost 1-0 in Italy on the second matchday before reversing the scoreline at Anfield meaning that it was Liverpool who qualified to the last 16 at the expense of Serie A runners-up.

The European heavyweights have also faced off against each other in recent pre-season fixtures, with the Reds emerging victorious with a 5-0 win in Dublin back in 2018, but being put to the sword by Napoli back in July after being beaten 3-0 in Edinburgh.

The Reds will also reunite with Ancelotti who was famously in charge of the almighty AC Milan side that was defeated by Rafa Benitez' team to record Liverpool's fifth European triumph in Istanbul back in 2005.

Liverpool have never played their other Group E opponents Salzburg or Genk in a competitive match.

Both of the Red's Champions League-winning players Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have represented Salzburg in their early careers whilst the match-winner from Madrid in June Divock Origi was at the Academy at Genk.

Liverpool will travel to Naples for the inaugural defence of their European crown on Tuesday, September 17 before Klopp's team play their first Champions League match under the lights at Anfield against Salzburg on Wednesday, October 2.

Full Champions League draw

Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray.

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Red Star Belgrade, Olympiakos.

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta.

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, RB Salzburg, Genk.

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague.

Group G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig.

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille.