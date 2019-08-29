Southampton vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Southampton vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST.
"We have kept two clean sheets [in all competitions] and even if we have a few injuries now, we have good subs who are looking forward to playing.
"It's up to me to find the right balance and I am sure we have a squad who on the pitch can create problems. I think with Manchester United you always have pressure. I expect their best possible team to play against us."
Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all also unavailable.
Redmond assisted Michael Obafemi for the only goal in that game. Obafemi also picked up a knock against Fulham but Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl indicated the Irishman will be fine.
Ryan Bertrand is also a doubt.
