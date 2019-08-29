on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Southampton vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Harry Maguire of Manchester United looks dejected with team mate Paul Pogba during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on August 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Southampton vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Southampton vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST.

harry-robinson
Harry Robinson
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Manchester United match.
Alexis Sanchez leaves Man United, Smalling may as well
The Chilean forward's loan move to Inter Milan was confirmed on Thursday evening. It temporarily ends his Manchester United nightmare. United will pay around half of his wages throughout the loan move, which ends next summer. It shows how negative an influence Sanchez must have been for United to force him out while paying him significant wages each week.
Southampton boss Hansehuttl confident
"We are gaining more confidence after the last two games," Hasenhuttl said.

"We have kept two clean sheets [in all competitions] and even if we have a few injuries now, we have good subs who are looking forward to playing.

"It's up to me to find the right balance and I am sure we have a squad who on the pitch can create problems. I think with Manchester United you always have pressure. I expect their best possible team to play against us."

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport.

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport Player.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Manchester United: Predicted XI
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay, Pereira; Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.
Southampton: Predicted XI
Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Vestegaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojberg, Ward-Prowse; Boufal, Adams, Ings
Manchester United: team news
Manchester United are without both Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw after injuries against Crystal Palace. Mason Greenwood and Ashley Young are likely to replace them.

Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all also unavailable.

Southampton: team news
The Saints could be without Nathan Redmond after the forward sustained a swollen ankle during the 1-0 win against Fulham.

Redmond assisted Michael Obafemi for the only goal in that game. Obafemi also picked up a knock against Fulham but Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl indicated the Irishman will be fine.

Ryan Bertrand is also a doubt.

Man United must win
After a blistering start to the season against Chelsea (a 4-0 win), United could do nothing but draw away to Wolves. Palace's last-minute winner was a huge blow against a very young United side. They must beat Southampton ahead of the international break, though it will be a difficult test for United due to the lack of depth in their squad.
Southampton back on track
It was a terrible start to the season for Southampton. They conceded five in their first two fixtures, against Burnley and Liverpool, and scored just one. But things improved quickly with a 2-0 win against Brighton and 1-0 victory against Fulham in the EFL Cup. This will be tough, though.
It's a chance for redemption for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were humiliating taken to the sword by Crystal Palace last Saturday and lost 2-1 in the fourth minute of injury time. 
Kick-off time
The Southampton vs Manchester United match will be played at St. Mary's, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League match: Southampton vs Manchester United! 

My name Harry Robinson and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo