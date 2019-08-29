Shelvey opens up after crucial penalty miss

Newcastle United put in a resolute and improved performance in the Carabao Cup compared to last season as they held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw, but eventually lost on penalties.

Jonjo Shelvey missed his penalty and admitted it was a 'shocking' penalty from himself,

The Foxes' scored four out of their five penalties with just Harvey Branes seeing his penalty saved by Karl Darlow.

Shelvey went out his way to speak to the press after the game to say he was 'sorry' to the fans for his penalty miss.

Poor penalty from an experienced player

Shelvey had played well for 90 minutes but will only be remembered for that crucial spot-kick miss which got the Magpies off to the worse possible start.

He said: "I want to apologise to the fans for missing the penalty. It was a shocking penalty on my behalf. I won't be taking them any more.

"I just wanted to come out and apologise to the fans."

Newcastle's designated penalty take Matt Ritchie went off injured in the first after a horror tackle by Hamza Choudhury.

However, that was no excuse for Shelvey and Hayden to miss their spot-kicks after seeing Fabian Schar execute his perfectly.

Low on confidence

After being dropped for the win over Tottenham Hotspur the penalty miss would have done nothing to help Shelvey's confidence.

After saying he wants to build his team around the midfielder, Steve Bruce may find a system that accommodates other players more.

Shelvey added: "I thought we deserved more from the game and we worked our socks off against a very good Leicester side."

"It was against a tough team but when I walked back from the shoot-out you want the ground to swallow you up."

Shelvey did not want his penalty miss to overshadow the effort himself and his teammates had put in over the 90 minutes.

The Magpies fell behind through a deflected James Maddison free-kick but levelled things up through Yoshinori Muto.

He went onto say: "It ruined the performance we put in and it was horrible."