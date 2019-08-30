on VAVEL
Burnley vs Liverpool: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2019 EPL
Follow live as Burnley host Liverpool at Turf Moor on Saturday evening. Kick off at 17:30 GMT.

Where can you watch the match?
This fixture will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League, coverage starting at 17:00 GMT.

 

Alternatively, you can follow along right here on VAVEL UK for live text updates!

Who to look out for
Ashley Barnes is in fine goalscoring form for Burnley and has netted 4 times in three games, putting him level with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

 

Only Raheem Sterling and Teemu Pukki have more goals than the Burnley striker so far this season.

 

Liverpool’s formidable front three are also in good form, with Mohamed Salah also near the top of the goalscoring charts.

Predicted XI's
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

 

Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood, Barnes

Previous Meetings
Whilst Turf Moor isn’t the easiest of places to go, Liverpool generally have a very good record against the Lancashire-based side.

 

The Reds have won their last three meetings with Dyche’s side, most recently a 4-2 victory at Anfield back in March.

Early Team News
Liverpool remain without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

 

Naby Keita will also be absent for the Reds as he too is still recovering from muscle strain and is likely to be side-lined until after the international break.

 

Johann Berg Gudmundsson will not feature on Saturday due to a calf injury, but Sean Dyche confirmed the damage isn’t as bad as they first feared.

 

Robbie Brady has returned to training after suffering a fractured rib last month but is not yet ready to feature for the first team.

Liverpool remain the only team with a 100% record in the league so far, having beaten Norwich, Southampton and Arsenal.

 

Burnley will be looking to cause an upset when they host the Reds on Saturday after a mixed start to their league season. After beating Southampton 3-0 on the opening weekend, the Clarets fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates and only managed a 1-1 draw away to Wolves.

Hello and Welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of Burnley vs Liverpool in the Premier League. The two sides will face each other at Turf Moor, kick off 17:30 GMT on Saturday August 31.
