Burnley vs Liverpool: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2019 EPL
Follow live as Burnley host Liverpool at Turf Moor on Saturday evening. Kick off at 17:30 GMT.
Alternatively, you can follow along right here on VAVEL UK for live text updates!
Only Raheem Sterling and Teemu Pukki have more goals than the Burnley striker so far this season.
Liverpool’s formidable front three are also in good form, with Mohamed Salah also near the top of the goalscoring charts.
Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood, Barnes
The Reds have won their last three meetings with Dyche’s side, most recently a 4-2 victory at Anfield back in March.
Naby Keita will also be absent for the Reds as he too is still recovering from muscle strain and is likely to be side-lined until after the international break.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson will not feature on Saturday due to a calf injury, but Sean Dyche confirmed the damage isn’t as bad as they first feared.
Robbie Brady has returned to training after suffering a fractured rib last month but is not yet ready to feature for the first team.
Burnley will be looking to cause an upset when they host the Reds on Saturday after a mixed start to their league season. After beating Southampton 3-0 on the opening weekend, the Clarets fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates and only managed a 1-1 draw away to Wolves.