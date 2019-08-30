Shaqiri missing from Switzerland squad ahead of Euros qualifiers

Xherdan Shaqiri has made himself unavailable for Switzerland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar to “focus fully on his club”

The Liverpool forward was not part of the squad announced on Friday afternoon as the official Swiss National Team Twitter account confirmed he would be staying on Merseyside to concentrate on club duties.

Star player for his country

His absence will be a huge miss for the Switzerland National Team has arguably one of their key players.

Having featured in this summer’s UEFA Nations League and last summer’s FIFA World Cup, his contributions of goals and assists, as well as his creative spark, will be a big miss next month.

Switzerland currently sit outside of the qualification spots in Group D behind Ireland and Denmark, making the upcoming fixtures even more important.

A difficult year at Liverpool

After joining the Reds for a low fee of £13.5m last summer, the 27-year-old made 24 league appearances, scoring six and assisting three.

Whilst it may appear a successful season on the outside, having collected a Champions League winners medal – Shaqiri has struggled to nail down a starting spot in a star-studded Liverpool team.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all ahead of him, Shaqiri has struggled for playing time.

Club before Country

After being linked with a move away this summer, it appears Shaqiri is determined to put himself in Jurgen Klopp’s plans and keep himself ready for any opportunity that arises this coming season.

He may not be one of the first names on the team-sheet, but Shaqiri offers something different and a ‘moment of magic’ should the Reds need it this term.

The forward exemplified his quality with the brilliant ball he put in for Georginio Wijnaldum’s second goal In Liverpool’s famous 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League last season.

Klopp stated earlier today that "In training, Shaq doesn’t have to improve in any way if he can keep the level he is doing at the moment.

"Is he the happiest player in the squad? I don't think so. Can I see that on the training pitch? No.

"We will need him, he knows that 100 per cent."

With Liverpool’s fixture list set to get far busier in the coming months, Shaqiri should be fit and ready for every opportunity that presents itself, his commitment clear.