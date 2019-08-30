Birmingham City vs Stoke City preview: The Potters desperate for a result against the Blues

The Championship's bottom side travel to St Andrews this weekend as they look to add to their measly one point that they have earned so far this season and move off 24th position by Saturday evening.

Birmingham City are coming into this game off the back of a 3-0 battering by the division's joint-top side Swansea City, as the Welsh side beat the Blues 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

As for Stoke City, they played against the other team at the top of the Championship on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, which Birmingham were knocked out of in the first round.

The Potters beat Leeds United on penalties after a 2-2 draw within the 90 minutes, giving them some much-needed optimism ahead of their trip to the West Midlands.

Team news

Birmingham

Pep Clotet will be glad to have winger Jefferson Montero back in contention after being ineligible to play against his parent club last time out.

Maxime Colin and Kerim Mrabti are both expected to be available for the visit of Stoke after recovering from their hamstring injuries.

Jonathan Grounds and Maikel Kieftenbeld will both be unavailable after suffering from calf and knee injuries respectively.

Jaques Maghoma also has a calf injury and is likely to miss out, although he is not far from a return to action.

Stoke

As for the away side, goalkeeper Jack Butland has made headlines recently after some poor performances, especially in the Potters defeat to Preston North End.

He is doubtful for this weekends game after picking up a knock against Leeds.

Nathan Collins is another doubt for the clash on Saturday after picking up an injury in training.

Nick Powell, who signed from Wigan Athletic during the summer, will be unavailable for this one with a calf problem.

Clotet expects a tough game

The Blues manager is hopeful his side will get a result going into the international break after losing to Swansea last time out.

"Obviously, we want to win because we don't have another game for two weeks and we want to go into it on a high."

The 42-year-old insisted that Stoke have a lot of quality and that their current league position is perhaps misleading, he said:

"We can't get fooled by where Stoke are in the league now. I'm 100 per cent convinced they're not going to be in that position at the end of the season.

"They have a lot of experience, not only Championship but Premier League, they know how hard the Championship is now after last season. The fact they haven't won a game yet makes them more difficult because they have the need."

Nathan Jones hoping to climb the table

Speaking to the media ahead of his teams trip to St Andrews, Nathan Jones admitted his side's struggles are providing him with a real challenge that he has not been used to as a manager.

“I have been used to winning week in, week out - winning leagues, being second in the league, being in play-offs, so I am not used to being at the wrong end of the table.

"It is a test for me, a real test, especially with me being a young manager, only three and a half years in - but I know I have the character to come through it."

The Stoke boss is aware that he has to start picking up points to stay in a job, but is hopeful the Carabao Cup win against Leeds has given his side the belief they need.

"I know I can’t ask for time forevermore, but Tuesday was a nice night for us, it was a real step forward.

"I asked the lads at the start of the week to try and take little steps forward, progress in the cup against a very good Leeds side, and now to try and follow that up with a positive result at Birmingham City."

Predicted XI's

Birmingham: Camp, Dean, Roberts, Pedersen, Harding, Davis, Sunjic, Villalba, Seddon, Gardner, Jutkiewicz.

Stoke: Federici, Edwards, Lindsay, Carter-Vickers, Collins, McClean, Allen, Etebo, Clucas, Duffy, Gregory.

The game will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, August 31st.