Trio of injuries paves way for winning formula

Frank Lampard confirmed that three influential players would miss the game against Sheffield United through injury.

N'Golo Kante had been struggling with an ankle problem that forced him out of last weekend’s win over Norwich City and consequently the latest French international squad.

Lampard and Didier Deschamps both agreed it best Kante worked on his recovery instead of forcing the issue.

Pedro was another casualty who did not feature at Carrow Road after the Spaniard injured himself during the warmup.

More positivity surrounded the return of Antonio Rudiger, who'd been out since April, as he played for the Under-23's to gain full match fitness.

Don't fix what ain't broke

With Kante, Pedro and Rudiger unavailable for the match at Stamford Bridge, attentions will turn to who Lampard can field against the Blades.

And luckily enough, it appears to be the same starting XI that earned the Blues their first victory for the new boss, narrowing out Norwich in a 3-2 win.

In that fixture, Chelsea managed 23 shots, eight of those on target, the highest recorded under Lampard thus far, also equalling their possession (54%) and pass accuracy (84%) statistics from the 4-0 loss to Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League.

Norwich still managed to find the back of the net twice, also taking the lead after 30 minutes, demonstrating the defence issues in desperate need of repairing. However, at the other end of the field, Lampard should have faith in his youthful, energetic front line to create chances.

Kovacic not Kante

The cost of no Kante would provide problems for any side, his dynamism in breaking up and starting play being key to Lampard's rapid approach in attack.

Yet, one man is slowly stepping up the plate that was not reached whilst Maurizio Sarri was in charge. Mateo Kovacic joined permanently from Real Madrid this summer after an underwhelming loan spell in 2018/19 but is beginning to prove he can cut it in England.

Deployed with more freedom in a three-man midfield, Kovacic had one of his more influential performances against Norwich, taking 82 touches, bettered only by three others who featured in the tie.

He also boasts the best dribble ratio in the division, having completed all 11 of those he's attempted.

Comparing Kante and Kovacic would be unfair- the Frenchman's defensive duties outweigh many others on the planet, let alone in the Blues dressing room- yet the latter's ability on the ball could be vital to break down a stubborn Sheffield United backline.

Brilliant Brits

Those crucial three points wouldn't have been secured if it weren't for the services of the talent produced right on Chelsea's doorstep.

A Tammy Abraham brace, along with Mason Mount's second of the season, gave a great glimpse into what the future beholds for not only the Blues but the England national side as well.

Following Mount's marvellous start to his Chelsea career, Gareth Southgate saw it fit to call him into the latest Lion's roster and rightly so- Abraham, unfortunately, was not selected but will build confidence from his goals against the Canaries.

Abraham is hopefully beginning to find his shooting boots at just the right time- Sheffield United conceded the fewest goals in the Championship during their promotion, whilst Dean Henderson has already added to his 21 clean sheets, he managed last campaign.

Two of Abraham's three shots on target turned into delightfully taken finishes, not even mentioning Mount's unstoppable strike following his late surge into the box.

The English duo- along with American Christian Pulisic, who assisted Mount's goal- pose a real threat to a robust Blades back-three and if they can fill the spaces as they so often did against Norwich, their tallies in front of goal could easily increase.

No Rudiger a real problem

Statistics will show that Chelsea have not struggled as much defensively as some may assume. They have made the most tackles per game (24) and faced the joint third-lowest shots per game (9.7); this does not, of course, tell the whole story.

Shipping in seven goals in three games leaves Chelsea with the joint second-worst goal difference in the division, behind bottom of the table Watford, whilst making an alarmingly low number of blocked shots and crosses (both five).

Out of the missing trio, Rudiger's absence is surely the sorest- between Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, neither act as an authoritative figure and have both been shaky, to say the least, traits that could be installed with Rudiger alongside one of the two.

The German was involved in 11 of Chelsea's 16 league clean sheets with Sarri at the helm, something that Lampard is desperate to get obtain to depict a less ‘narrowly contested’ fixture.

For the meantime, Zouma and Christensen will have to partner again but expect that to be broken up as soon as Rudiger makes his reappearance.