Hamza Choudhury commits to long-term deal with Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract.

The England U21 international will now remain in the East-Midlands until at least the summer of 2023, after extending his original deal that was only signed last November and set to expire in 2022.

Shooting starlet

After progressing through the academy at the King Power Stadium, Choudhury has firmly established himself in the first-team picture under current Foxes' boss Brendan Rodgers. He has started all three of the Foxes' Premier League games this term, particularly impressing at the base of the team's midfield diamond with his tough-tackling and reading of the game.

As a matter of fact, he has started in each of the last six matches in the Premier League, his current longest run of top-flight starts so far in his career.

In all, he has made a total of 25 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club since making his debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool in September 201, including being selected from the start on 17 occasions.

Prior to breaking through with Leicester City, he also enjoyed two spells with Nigel Clough's Burton Albion in League One and the Championship, making 28 appearances for the Brewers.

Young Lion

Choudhury has gone on to earn international recognition whilst progressing through the ranks. Currently eligible to play for England U21s, he has managed to earn seven caps for Aidy Boothroyd's men.

He also managed to appear for the Young Lions at this summer's U21 Euros in Italy. He was unfortunate however as he received a red card in his only appearance at the tournament.

Choudhury could be in Premier League action again this weekend as Leicester go up against Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.