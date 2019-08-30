Brendan Rodgers: "We're trying to move through the gears"

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to ensure that his side play to their full potential as well as winning games.

The Foxes face Bournemouth this weekend after picking up their first three points in the Premier League last Saturday with a 2-1 win away at Sheffield United, thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes which took the Foxes to fourth in the tables.

Rodgers' side were also victorious in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night - winning 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

'It's been a fantastic start'

Ahead of the upcoming match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, the Northern Irishman suggested that he is expecting improvement this weekend. Speaking to Leicestershire Live, he said: "We're trying to move through the gears.

"Our idea was to start strong. I’m a coach that’s not just about winning It’s about performance and development of players. We’ll get better."

Despite hinting his side could get keep developing their performances and confidence, Rodgers was quick to praise Leicester's start to the season.

He said: "Our idea is to arrive in the second half of the season in a really good place.

"Just before the international break, looking to get three points, then I think it’s been a fantastic start.”

'A very, very talented player'

Ahead of Saturday's encounter with the Cherries, the East-Midlanders were greeted with the news that Ben Chilwell and James Maddison were called up to the England squad, with the latter in line for a Three Lions debut.

As Maddison's boss, Leicester manager Rodgers was full of praise for his midfielder who has caught the eye for the Foxes this season.

Rodgers said: "James is a very, very talented player.He can play in a couple of positions. He has a wonderful personality.

"He is a very humble boy, he plays with a nice arrogance on the field, but outside of the field, he is a very humble boy.”