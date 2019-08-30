Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2019 Premier League
Follow live as Manchester City host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off 15:00 BST on Saturday.
Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back with more updates as the action unfolds from the Etihad closer to kick-off, starting with team news from 14:00 BST.
Predicted XI's
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, B. Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.
Brighton predicted XI: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, March; Stephens, Propper; Trossard, Gross, Murray.
Seagulls team news
Graham Potter will be without Andone after he was sent off vs Southampton last week for a wild lunge.
The south coasters will also be without Jose Izquierdo and Ezequiel Schelotto, who are suffering from knee injuries, whilst Yves Bissouma is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Citizens team news
Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy will miss this encounter due to thigh injuries, whilst Leroy Sane is also injured with a cruciate ligament rupture.
John Stones could return to the City squad, although will face a late fitness test, meaning he is unlikely to start.
Brighton back to winning ways?
Following an impressive 3-0 victory over Watford on the opening day of the season, the Seagulls will be disappointed to have drawn at home to West Ham United, and then be beaten 2-0 by Southampton.
Whilst this is undoubtedly Brighton's toughest test yet, any points would be a great achievement, and could keep them in the top half heading into the international break.
City top of the league?
City have started off their season with two away wins and a draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they currently sit second, two points behind Liverpool.
A victory here would boost City into first place ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men trip to Burnley later in the day - an added incentive for Pep Guardiola's men.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through all the action as it unfolds from the Etihad Stadium.