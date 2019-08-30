Pep Guardiola: "There are a lot of incredible teams in Europe"

Manchester City will look to continue their impressive form in their third Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday before going into the International break.

The Champions have been off to a flying start in the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign, with two wins and one draw. Beating both West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth, and drawing to Tottenham Hotspur in a very controversial 2-2 draw, with VAR being the deciding factor.

The Citizens will look to continue their form going into Saturday's match against Graham Potter's new-look Brighton squad. As The Seagulls will look to make an early impression against a 'top 6' club. However, the Citizens will also look forward to the UEFA Champions League after the draw was held on Thursday.

"There are a lot of incredible teams in Europe as strong as we are"

The Champions League draw was held on Thursday at the Grimaldi in Monaco, which coexisted with the announcement of UEFA's yearly award ceremony. The draw was as exciting as ever as a lot of the Champions Leagues' familiar clubs along with some new unfamiliar clubs.

City fans were happy with the 'easy' group they were selected into. The Citizens were drawn into Group C with a familiar foe in Shakhtar Donetsk who have been drawn into City's group for the third year in a row, Italian debutants Atalanta, and Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Although City was drawn into what some call an 'easy' group, nothing is ever given or easy in the Champions League. All of the clubs are there to win and to compete with some of Europe's biggest names.

Every club competing in the Champions League are champions and or top spot finishers in their respective leagues around Europe, as Guardiola said this afternoon in his press conference, "I am honest to myself and there are a lot of incredible teams in Europe as strong as we are".

There is no room for mistakes when it comes to Europe's most difficult competition as Guardiola said, "One mistake, one bad game, (in UCL) you are out".

"The important thing is to be there"

Guardiola stated, when talking about the Champions League, "The important thing is to be there". As is known the Champions League is a difficult competition to qualify for as well as compete in. Nothing is given as the Citizens would know from past years in the competition.

The Manchester club has competed in the competition at an impressive eight times out of the last eight years. However, they have not gotten the finish they have so much desired. Out of the last eight years City have been knocked out in the Group stage two times, the round of 16 three times, the quarter-final two times, and the semi-final once.

After the disappointing results in recent years, City will look to bounce back in the 2019/2020 Champions League competition ending it as Champions in May. This would add to their growing collection of Premier League trophies.