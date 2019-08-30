Bruce backs Shelvey to bounce back after penalty heartache

Steve Bruce is backing Jonjo Shelvey to come back stronger and says he won't 'judge anyone on a penalty'.

The England international put in a good performance after being dropped for the win against Tottenham Hotspur and Bruce knows he is a 'very good footballer'.

Newcastle United put in a solid performance against Leicester City and were unfortunate to be dumped out the Carabao Cup.

Shelvey came out and apologised after the match to the fans for taking a poor penalty and admitted he would not be taking another one again.

Confident he will bounce back

The midfielder stepped up first in the shoot out and saw his penalty saved, but Bruce backs his star man to bounce back swiftly.

Bruce said: "I won’t judge anybody by a penalty.

"To be fair to Jonjo he was feeling his thigh a little bit.

"He is a very good footballer.

"He will be disappointed like Isaac Hayden is.

"I know how it rattles with you because you feel like you have let everybody down.

"The truth is nobody wants to miss but unfortunately somebody has to."

Shelvey should be praised

The former Manchester United defender praised his captain for the night for having the guts to step up and take on.

Shelvey is not the Magpies' designated penalty taker, that is Matt Ritchie who went off injured in the first half.

He added: "But then again if you don’t have the guts to stand up and take the penalty, then you can’t (be in the position) to miss.

Despite his manager praising his performance, many pundits have labelled Shelvey as lazy because he does not run or sprint as much as other midfielders.

However, Bruce does not believe stats are everything and people should be giving him more praise.

Not a lazy player

He went on to say: "All of the managers try to get that balance in their team.

"There is no question about Jonjo’s ability.

"I have never said he was lazy.

"I have worked with him every day, and he’s bought into what we are trying to do.

"He understands what is required of him.

"He did very well the other night and he can improve on that I’m sure."