Burnley vs Liverpool: Reds aim to make it four out of four

If Liverpool's lack of summer investment was a cause for concern for LFC fans, the first month of the season has done everything possible to calm such worry. Boasting the Premier League's only perfect record and the UEFA Super Cup on display at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a remarkable start to their campaign.

An emphatic 3-1 win over Arsenal as well as brushing aside Norwich City and Southampton; the Reds appear to have picked up where they left off as they mount another challenge for a first title of the Premier League era.

As for Burnley, the Clarets find themselves sixth in the league table after a convincing 3-0 win over Southampton on the opening day, as well as a good point away at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The form of Ashley Barnes has been instrumental in the club's strong start.

One-sided contests

In the head-to-head, Liverpool are firmly on top having won four of the last five meetings between the two sides. Both of the Reds last two visits to Turf Moor have seen them leave with three points, highlighting their ability to win at one of the league's toughest grounds.

The last battle between these two sides served up a 4-2 classic towards the end of Liverpool's title challenge last season. Ashley Westwood threatened to spoil the party for LFC, scoring directly from a corner. However, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored a brace to secure the points for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Team news

Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are still unavailable for Sean Dyche, whilst there is a possibility of Johann Berg Gudmundsson returning. Danny Drinkwater may get his first league start for the Clarets after getting through 90 minutes against Sunderland in the week.

LFC have no further long term absentees with Alisson, Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne all still out of action.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Can Barnes continue rich vein of form?

Ashley Barnes comes into this clash as the second top scorer in the league, having scored four goals in just three league games this season.

The forward has scored in every league game so far but finds himself up against the newly crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year in Virgil Van Dijk. If Sean Dyche's men are able to take anything from this match, Barnes ability in the air and ruthless finishing will be pivotal in taking the limited chances that Van Dijk and his defence allow.

What the managers have said

Dyche is happy with the start his side have made and the progress he is seeing in his players.

Speaking before the game, he said: "The start has been positive in performances, four points - with the games we have had - is a good return.

The group that we've worked with has improved. The knowledge of the Premier League [has] as well but it doesn't guarantee you anything. I feel we have moved forward and we are in the Premier League for the fourth season on the trot which is a good marker."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp highlighted the current condition of his squad and the need to field his best side when possible. He stated:

"We have a busy schedule but there is no reason to rest players at this moment. It will after the international break, but now is not the time for a lot of changes. It's about who is in the best shape."

Both sides have a real opportunity in this fixture to cap off an extremely good start to their seasons. Should Burnley manage to upset Liverpool it would represent seven points from four games that have included Arsenal, Wolves and Liverpool. Yet for LFC, if they pull off an expected victory, the start to their title challenge will have begun in exemplary fashion.