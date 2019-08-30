Bronze named Uefa Women's player of the year

Lucy Bronze won the Uefa Women's player of the year award on Thursday evening.

Bronze said she was 'ecstatic' to be receiving the award, despite not being able to attend the award ceremony as she is on international duty.

She faced competition from fellow Lyon teammates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry but managed to see off both of them to secure the top award.

Bronze became the first English player to win the award after an extremely impressive season for club and country.

The perfect player and the near-perfect year

The full-back won the treble with Lyon making 29 appearances in all competitions for the dominant French side.

The England international helped Phil Neville's Lionesses reach the semi-finals before being knocked out by the USA.

Bronze was also shortlisted for the goal of the tournament award at this summers Women's World Cup for her goal against Norway.

The award is voted for by professional coaches and journalist within the game and Bronze won by a margin of 32 points to Hegerberg who got 56 points.

More than deserved

Bronze also won the top personal award at the World Cup being given the World Cup Silver ball.

After winning the award Bronze spoke from the England training camp: "I'm ecstatic and super humbled to have won the award up against two fantastic players who I know really well at Lyon: two great girls, great players.

"I want to say huge thanks to the Lionesses, the England team.

"We had a great summer and I don't think I would have won this award if it wasn't for them.

"The same goes for the Lyon team. We had an amazing season, we won the treble.

"I think any one of those girls could have been up here receiving this award."

Bronze believes one of the reasons she has become the player she is today is because of Alex Scott.

Scott has made her name as a pundit but Bronze remembers fighting with Scott to earn the right to represent the Lionesses.

She added: “She is someone I fought hard with to get my spot in the team.

"This pushed me to be a better player."

Personal honours

Bronze has had an exceptional year which is highlighted when you take a glance at the lengthy honours list.

For Lyon she achieved:

UEFA Women's Champions League winner

French League winner

French Cup winner

UEFA Women's Champions League Squad of the Season

For the Lionesses she achieved:

FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final

FIFA Women's World Cup Silver Ball

SheBelieves Cup winner