Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow live as Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Kick off at 16:30 GMT.
Goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli secured the win for Spurs.
"Matches like last week against Liverpool, this week against Tottenham, they are the two teams who played the final of the Champions League," said Emery.
"It's amazing and is the best test.
"Every time is a good time to play against them with our supporters. Maybe this match on Sunday is the best match in the world [this weekend] for all football supporters."
"What can I say about stupid rumours?" asked Pochettino.
"After five years now I start my sixth season. You know how we worked this summer to rebuild and update because from each summer, version 2.0, 3.0 - now we're version 6.0 MP software.
"Only social media can create something that stupid.
"I will not walk away after Sunday's game. I will be working Monday and Tuesday and then going away for a few days and coming back to meet Daniel [Levy] and watch some internationals.
"Do you bet? It's closed now! You lose your money!"
Tottenham are expected to have Dele Alli in their squad for the first time this season, but Tanguy Ndombele, Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon will all miss out. Eric Dier is unlikely to be available also.
