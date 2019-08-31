on VAVEL
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

Follow live as Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Kick off at 16:30 GMT.

How to watch
This game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event with build up starting at 4:00pm and kick-off at 4:30pm.

If you are unable to watch the game, stick around here on Vavel for live text updates - you won't miss a single piece of the action!

Last time these sides met at the Emirates.
The last time Arsenal faced Tottenham at their home ground was in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final as the latter ran out 2-0 winners over their arch-rivals.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli secured the win for Spurs.

Liverpool and Tottenham in one week for Arsenal is the best test says Emery
Speaking in-between preparations in the Arsenal camp for the clash with their rivals, manager Unai Emery labelled Liverpool and Tottenham as the 'best tests'.

"Matches like last week against Liverpool, this week against Tottenham, they are the two teams who played the final of the Champions League," said Emery.

"It's amazing and is the best test.

"Every time is a good time to play against them with our supporters. Maybe this match on Sunday is the best match in the world [this weekend] for all football supporters."


Pochettino labels exit rumours as 'stupid'
Speaking ahead of Sunday's North London Derby, Pochettino quashed all rumours that he is set to exit Tottenham.

"What can I say about stupid rumours?" asked Pochettino.

"After five years now I start my sixth season. You know how we worked this summer to rebuild and update because from each summer, version 2.0, 3.0 - now we're version 6.0 MP software.

"Only social media can create something that stupid.

"I will not walk away after Sunday's game. I will be working Monday and Tuesday and then going away for a few days and coming back to meet Daniel [Levy] and watch some internationals.

"Do you bet? It's closed now! You lose your money!"

Team news
Arsenal will have Mesut Ozil available for the first time this season, but Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin remain sidelined.

Tottenham are expected to have Dele Alli in their squad for the first time this season, but Tanguy Ndombele, Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon will all miss out. Eric Dier is unlikely to be available also.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from losses last weekend - Arsenal who lost 3-1 to Liverpool and Tottenham who lost 1-0 to Newcastle.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of Arsenal vs Tottenham in the Premier League. The two sides will face each other at Emirates Stadium, kick off 16:30 GMT on Sunday August 31.

My name is Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for this game.

