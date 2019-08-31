Jurgen Klopp plays down incident between Salah and Mane

Jurgen Klopp has squashed suggestions there are issues between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after the duo appeared to be at odds in the dugout following Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and an own-goal from Chris Wood would be enough to ensure Klopp's side returned to the top of the Premier League before the international break, but off-the-field antics took some eyes off the day's action.

Sadio Mane left angered by Salah's selfishness

The former-Southampton man was visibly annoyed late into the second-half after his teammate failed to take up a golden opportunity to pass the ball to Mane, who was unmarked and in acres of space bearing down on goal.

Salah has been guilty of passing up chances to square to his teammates before, instead choosing to go on his own before squandering the chance.

However, selfishness is often part and parcel of being an attacking player; there is a clear desperation across the front-three to get in on the action and it's a trait every world-class player often exhibits. Not too long ago it was Sadio Mane who didn't square the ball to Salah against Everton, while Firmino has been known to try his luck at times.

As expected, speculation was fuelled by Mane's reaction to being replaced in the second-half, with Klopp bringing on Divock Origi for the final five minutes.

Venting on the bench, Mane was talked down by his teammates as the rest of the side ensured another routine three points were put on the board.

Klopp plays down incident, insisting no wider issues are at bay

Speaking after the match, Klopp was quick to play down the incident. "He was upset, that was obvious," Klopp said. "Sadio cannot hide his emotions and I like that. But all sorted."

"We spoke about it and everything is fine. We are individuals, we are emotional. It was a situation in the game he wasn't happy about. That's completely fine."

"Would he do it (react) in exactly the same manner again? Probably not. But it happens. He didn't say any wrong words, it just looked a little bit different to how he looks usually."

"For me, it's just a little story. Thank God we are away for a week so if you write something about it we won't read it anyway!"