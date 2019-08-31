Farke sees positives despite fourth defeat in five games for Norwich

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has had his say following his sides 2-0 defeat at West Ham United on Saturday.

Small details make all the difference for Farke

“Of course we were disappointed with the result,” Farke told the Canaries club website following the game.

“On this level, against top-class sides, small details make all of the difference.

“We have spoken about three situations we could have used to better to have scored goals and also some details where we could have defended our goal better,” Farke explained.

The Canaries had started the game brightly, however an injury to Christoph Zimmermann from an unpunished Sebastien Haller tackle, and the Frenchman went and put the Hammers ahead just minutes later.

“We were dominating the first 20 minutes and creating chances around their box, but their player put in a nasty tackle on Christoph Zimmermann and he injured him.

“The referee didn’t give a foul and VAR was not able to overrule because I imagine they felt it wasn’t 100 per-cent a clear mistake, and two minutes later Christoph was injured and wasn’t able to sprint back to block the cross that led to their first goal,” Farke said.

Farke was able to reveal that Zimmermann needs a scan, and that Grant Hanley has a slight muscular injury so the International Break couldn’t come soon enough.

However, the manager did also reveal that Timm Klose “is probably out for the season” following his knee injury suffered against Crawley Town in midweek.

New signing's reaction impressed Farke

Ibrahim Amadou made his debut for the club and was thrown into the deep end, replacing Zimmermann at the back, which impressed his new boss.

“Christoph was having a top-class performance in the first 25 minutes, and we were dominating and then he had to come off for a player who is still adapting to English football and the language.

“Ibrahim was there with a good performance, he’s a holding midfielder so it wasn’t easy for him to go straight in at centre back which isn’t his best role.

“I was pleased with his reaction,” Farke added.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored his first Hammers goal in a year in the second half to put the Canaries to the sword, which condemned the visitors to their fourth defeat in five games this season.