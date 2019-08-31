Chris Wilder: "We're not day-trippers"

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said that his side "are not day-trippers" following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Wilder's men were 2-0 down at half time following a brace from Tammy Abraham after two defensive mistakes from the Blades.

However, the Blades came fighting back in the second half, firstly through Callum Robinson and then a late own goal from Kurt Zouma earned United a point at the Bridge.

Blades ready to compete

In United's first four games of the season they have picked up five points and Wilder insists his team will continue to impress.

"It's a great result for us. Put it into perspective, three years ago we were bottom of League One and now we have come away from Chelsea with a result," Wilder told the BBC.

"It's been a great start, we can enjoy a night out tonight. We are here to compete, we are not day trippers getting autographs and collecting shirts."

Wilder believes in his squad

Sheffield United have shown fighting spirit already this season, having gained a late equaliser away to Bournemouth on the first day of the season and now coming down from two goals down on Saturday.

Wilder told the BBC: "We gave away really poor goals. You can't give teams like Chelsea a two-goal start and think everything is ok.

"Dean Henderson should have done better for the first goal but he's made a great save to keep us in it.

"I believe in the players more than they do sometimes, we've gone toe to toe with a really good side. I am biased but I believe we deserve something from today."