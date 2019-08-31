Rangers vs Celtic: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Rangers vs Celtic live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Scottish Premiership. Kick-off time: 12pm BST.
“If the bookies think that Rangers are favourites then good. That suits me fine.”
“I don't know why, because our form has been fantastic. We're in goalscoring form and we're winning games convincingly.
“It’s not bad being the underdog with the way we're playing at the minute. I'll take that.”
"There's definitely been signs of maturity and improvement in his behaviour."
"I think he's trying everything he can to improve that department in his game.
"We're doing everything we can and so are the players to help him. He's still young and will still make mistakes moving forward.
"But there's definitely been a marked improvement."
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
The other doubt is Kristoffer Ajer who was substituted early in Celtic's win over AIK on Thursday with a groin strain. Neil Lennon will give the big Norwegian every chance to make it though.
The only other doubt is Sheyi Ojo who played through the pain barrier on Thursday and Rangers will hope he can do so again.
They too have won all their league games and progressed in the Betfred Cup. However, they did suffer a setback by losing to CFR Cluj in the UEFA Champions League but bounced back to beat AIK of Sweden 6-1 on aggregate to reach the Europa League group stages.
They also defeated Celtic in both league games at Ibrox last season so feel like they have closed the gap on their rivals.
My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.