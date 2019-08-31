on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Rangers vs Celtic: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2019 (0-0)
(Getty Images/Mark Runnacles)

Rangers vs Celtic: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Rangers vs Celtic live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Scottish Premiership. Kick-off time: 12pm BST.

amillington
Adam Millington
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rangers vs Celtic match.
Lennon confused by underdog status
Neil Lennon is happy to be considered underdogs but feels the tag is unwarranted:

“If the bookies think that Rangers are favourites then good. That suits me fine.”

“I don't know why, because our form has been fantastic. We're in goalscoring form and we're winning games convincingly.

“It’s not bad being the underdog with the way we're playing at the minute. I'll take that.”

Gerrard has faith in Morelos' temperament
Steven Gerrard spoke at length about his star striker Alfredo Morelos. Morelos has had a number of disciplinary issues but Gerrard thinks he has learned his lesson:

"There's definitely been signs of maturity and improvement in his behaviour."

"I think he's trying everything he can to improve that department in his game.

"We're doing everything we can and so are the players to help him. He's still young and will still make mistakes moving forward.

"But there's definitely been a marked improvement."

 

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Celtic: Predicted XI
Forster; Ajer, Jullien, Simunovic, Bolingoli; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Johnston; Edouard. 
Rangers: Predicted XI
McGregor; Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Flanagan; Davis, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Jones. 
Celtic: Team news
Hatem Abd Elhamed, Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani will all miss the trip to Ibrox as they work their way back from injury. 

The other doubt is Kristoffer Ajer who was substituted early in Celtic's win over AIK on Thursday with a groin strain. Neil Lennon will give the big Norwegian every chance to make it though. 

Rangers: Team news
Borna Barisic looks to be the main concern for Rangers. He picked up a head injury against Legia Warsaw on Thursday night and will have to pass concussion protocol to be allowed to play. 

The only other doubt is Sheyi Ojo who played through the pain barrier on Thursday and Rangers will hope he can do so again. 

Celtic still the team to beat
Celtic have won eight consecutive league titles in Scotland and as always they are carrying a target on their back as they have won absolutely everything domestically for the last three seasons. 

They too have won all their league games and progressed in the Betfred Cup. However, they did suffer a setback by losing to CFR Cluj in the UEFA Champions League but bounced back to beat AIK of Sweden 6-1 on aggregate to reach the Europa League group stages.

Rangers looking to prove a point
The Rangers support feel that this could be the season that they stop Celtic’s dominance at the top of the table. They have made a great start to the season with a 100% record in the league and progression in both the Europa League and the Betfred Cup. 

They also defeated Celtic in both league games at Ibrox last season so feel like they have closed the gap on their rivals.

This will be the first Glasgow Derby of the season and the two teams are coming into the game with 100% records at the top of the league. 
Kick-off time
The Rangers vs Celtic match will be played at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 SPFL match: Rangers vs Celtic! 
My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo