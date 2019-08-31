Rangers vs Celtic: Who will set the tone? 

It's the clash of the titans at Ibrox on Sunday as Rangers and Celtic will battle it out to determine who sets the tone for the season ahead. With the clash coming just four matches into the league campaign, it is a chance for both clubs to make a statement on their title challenge.

Story Behind the Match

It is the first meeting between the bitter rivals in the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season. Rangers have sealed all three points against Kilmarnock, Hibs and St Mirren whilst the champions have swept aside St Johnstone, Motherwell and Hearts.

With the international break looming it is set up to be a tasty encounter as both clubs will be on a high after European success on Thursday night and will be eager to continue their impressive form.

Rangers were handed a tough draw in the Europa League group stage, they will take on FC Porto, Feyenoord and Young Boys. Celtic were drawn in the same group as Italian outfit Lazio, French side Rennes and Cluj who knocked Neil Lennon's men out of the Champions League qualifiers.

The Ibrox club have had a strong start to the season and Steven Gerrard will be happy with his summer signings and how they have settled in. The Rangers faithful are all smiles at the moment as they believe the challenge for the title is well and truly on, however, if Rangers fail to take anything from the match on Sunday the pressure will soon start to build on Gerrard.

Celtic have dominated every competition in Scottish football for three years in a row now but the tension is at its highest. There is a lot riding on this match for Neil Lennon and his Celtic side with questions already being asked about their bid for nine in a row. A good result on Sunday would send a clear message that the hoops are as strong as ever.

Team News

There aren't too many injury concerns for Rangers going into Sunday's big game. Borna Barasic the only doubt for Rangers after suffering a concussion on Thursday nights Europa League triumph over Legia Warsaw. Gerrard will be thankful Alfredo Morelos' late winner saved his side 30 minutes extra time and added fatigue.

Sheyi Ojo could be a doubt after playing 90 minutes on Thursday night with a bruised bone. The Liverpool loanee didn't train prior to the Europa League qualifier.

Celtic on the back of a trip to Sweden midweek will need to go to Ibrox without Hatem Elhamed and Tom Rogic. Kristoffer Ajer came off injured during the first half of their comfortable win over AIK on Thursday. Odsonne Edouard should be available for selection after he pulled up with a cramp in Sweden. Leigh Griffiths will be eager to make his mark on the match should he be on the team sheet.

Lennon could hand debuts to new arrivals Mohamed Elyounoussi and Moritz Bauer who signed for the club earlier this week.

What the Managers have said

Steven Gerrard will be going into Sunday's game full of confidence. Gerrard has enjoyed two victories over Celtic at Ibrox but this could be the most important one yet.

Speaking to Rangers TV Gerrard said: "When I first came in there was a fear of Celtic, over the course of the 12 months we have proved that is no longer the case."

Neil Lennon was trying to relieve some of the pressure while speaking to Celtic TV by playing down talks of this being a "must-win" game. Lennon said, “It's just rubbish all that talk, it's the fourth game of the season."

The Celtic boss went on to say to "Sunday will be high octane, noisy, colourful, difficult to predict. I want us to put in a strong performance."