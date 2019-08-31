SPFL Round-Up: Livi march on as Dons return to form

Dons deliver at Pittodrie

Aberdeen produced a much-needed return to form at Pittodrie with a 3-0 win over Ross County.

Sam Cosgrove and Niall McGinn had already passed up good chances for the hosts before a well-worked free-kick routine allowed Greg Leigh to open the scoring on 34 minutes. Cosgrove doubled the lead from the spot three minutes later after Lewis Ferguson was upended by Ross Laidlaw, before Ryan Hedges added a third five minutes after the restart to conclude the scoring.

While County had chances, with a missed penalty and a shot off the post in the second half, they showed little to suggest they will trouble the top half of the table this season.

Pressure mounts on Levein as Hearts held by Hamilton

Hearts winless league run stretched to 11 games this afternoon following a 2-2 draw with Hamilton at Tynecastle.

Under pressure manager, Craig Levein gave a debut to Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Meshino, and Jake Mulraney had a goal ruled out for the Edinburgh side before Sean Clare struck on 20 minutes.

The home side were unable to hold on to their lead after half-time though, as defensive frailties allowed George Oakley to equalise early in the second period. While Christophe Berra restored the lead, Hamilton came back again through Oakley and had by far the better of the closing stages.

With the boos of the home support ringing in his ears, Levein will be well aware that time may be running out for him in the capital.

No problem for Holt-less Livi as Lions take the three points

Livingston continued their superb start to the SPFL season with a 2-1 victory over St Mirren.

Despite home manager Gary Holt being absent from the touchline after injuring himself lifting weights, Livi took the lead on 26 minutes through an Alan Lithgow header and doubled their lead just before the hour when Chris Erskine found Lyndon Dykes in the area.

Despite replying with a curling wonder strike from Kyle Magennis just six minutes later, the Buddies were unable to make up the deficit. The victory leaves little-fancied Livi on eight points after four matches, and secure in third place in the table.

Seedorf shines in Lanarkshire

Motherwell cruised into the top six with an emphatic 3-0 win over Hibs at Fir Park.

Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf (a relative of the legendary Clarence Seedorf) opened the scoring midway inside the first half with a hugely impressive run and shot, before creating a great chance for James Scott early in the second half. The Dutchman was withdrawn on 66 minutes, but the Steelmen added to their lead on 80 minutes with Liam Donnelly’s penalty and rounded off the scoring four minutes from the end with a strike from Jermaine Hylton.

Despite nearly opening the scoring through Florian Kamberi inside the first minute, this was a day to forget for Hibs, who will be thankful for the forthcoming international break.

May fails to spark Saints revival

Returning former favourite Stevie May was unable to lift his side to victory at McDiarmid Park, as Kilmarnock ran out 1-0 winners.

May returned to the Perth side for a second spell on Friday and began on the bench against a Killie side similarly struggling for form. Stephen O’Donnell made the difference on 40 minutes after a strong run out of defence from Liam Millar set up the Scotland international.

While Saints may feel aggrieved at an offside decision which cancelled out a Michael O’Halloran finish, both May and Saints need to find form soon to prevent the Perth side being cast adrift at the bottom of the table.

Results

Saturday 31st August

Aberdeen 3-0 Ross County

Hearts 2-2 Hamilton

Livingston 2-1 St Mirren

Motherwell 3-0 Hibernian

St Johnstone 0-1 Kilmarnock