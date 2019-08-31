West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City: Hammers ease to first home victory

The Canaries had a difficult afternoon in East London, Teemu Pukki an isolated figure as the visitors found it difficult to break down the home side.

Story of the match

The visitors made the better start to the game, keeping the ball well in the West Ham half as they showed their intent to play a tidy, possession-based brand of football.

The match followed this pattern for the opening 10 minutes, neither side managing a meaningful attempt on target and the hosts struggled to win the ball back from a patient Norwich side.

With 12 minutes on the clock, the Hammers eventually managed their first attack, a quick counter which culminated in Andriy Yarmolenko going down in the area, however, his appeals were waved away by referee Paul Tierney.

The hosts broke away again just minutes later, Christoph Zimmerman forced to make a last-ditch tackle as Felipe Anderson closed in on goal.

After growing into the game, West Ham eventually took the lead midway through the first half when Sebastien Haller opened the scoring, Arthur Masuaku doing very well to beat his man and pick out the clinical Frenchman in the box.

Todd Cantwell missed a golden opportunity to equalise for Norwich soon after, the youngster inches from heading home Jamal Lewis’s cross at the back post.

Daniel Farke was dealt another blow when his captain was was forced off through injury on 36 minutes, Zimmerman unable to recover from Haller’s challenge earlier in the half.

Despite dominating possession, the Canaries had nothing to show for their efforts at the break, Manuel Pellegrini’s side leading thanks to a strike from the club's new talisman.

Yarmolenko rattled the post shortly after the interval as the Hammers looked to double their lead, however, he did make it 2-0 with his next attempt just minutes later.

The Ukranian showed persistence and eventually fired past Tim Krul with a fierce left-footed effort as Norwich failed to clear their lines.

Despite their ability to keep the ball well, Farke's side failed to threaten Lukasz Fabianski's goal, and Teemo Pukki was largely kept out of the game by West Ham's defence.

The Finnish striker, who has managed five goals already this season, finally had his first shot on goal after 67 minutes, however, his effort was saved comfortably.

With Norwich struggling to create, Josep Drmic and Kenny McLean were both introduced to try and help the visitors find a way back into the game.

However, the substitutes struggled to make an impact and it was the home side who looked most likely to get a third, Krul saving well to deny Manuel Lanzini a rare headed goal.

The Dutch 'keeper was called into action again soon after, producing a double-save to deny Haller and then Anderson with 10 minutes remaining.

West Ham should have been awarded a penalty late in the game as they continued their dominance, however, Haller's claims were quickly dismissed by the referee.

The final score of 2-0 probably flattered the visitors, and on another day West Ham's victory could have been much more convincing.

Takeaways

Haller scores again

Sebastien Haller again showed why West Ham broke their transfer record to bring him to East London.

The Frenchman produced another all-round display, involved in the build-up to attacks and clinical in front of goal as he netted his third goal in two games.

Zimmerman injury causes defensive concern

Christoph Zimmerman was substituted in the first half following a late tackle from Sebastien Haller.

With centre-back Grant Hanley also out injured, the Canaries could struggle defensively, especially in their next fixture against Manchester City.

No 'Pukki Party' in East London

Teemu Pukki was unable to continue his rich goalscoring form in the Premier League.

The Finnish striker was well-marshalled by Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna throughout the 90 minutes, Declan Rice also helping to prevent supply to Norwich's main attacking threat.