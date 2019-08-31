Why many top players decide to move to Lyon

After winning their fourth successive Women's Champions League in the summer and adding England internationals to their ranks in the transfer window it is clear to see Olympique Lyonnais are not resting on their laurels.

OL have the three most well-paid women in the game including Ada Hederberg who is the highest-earning player in the game.

This is one of the reasons why Lyon can attract the top players in the game as well as keeping hold of their star players every year.

They have added Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood to their squad after impressive seasons for both club and country.

Parris was the second top goal scorer in the Women's Super League and Greenwood captained Manchester United to a successful first season in the women's game.

They both featured heavily in the Women's World Cup this summer and England looked worse when Phil Neville dropped Greenwood as they severely missed her crossing and attacking ability.

Equality the key

Eight years ago Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas was having to ring out the women's team shirts at half time in an attempt to dry them.

He said: “Next time, there will be a second set just like for the men, that’s how it’s going to work from now on,”

At that point, he knew equality needed to be taken more seriously and since then they have won five Champions League titles and 13 consecutive domestic titles.

They are now the most successful team across Europe in the women's game.

The men and women's teams both share the same training facilities, physiotherapy rooms, recovery rooms and equipment.

Whereas women's teams in England only merged with the men's teams when they turned professional in 2010 and Manchester United only launched their first womens team last year.

The French side can be seen as a trendsetter for what every other team should be in terms of equality and performances on the pitch.

For every away game the Lyone players travel via a private jet which is something some teams in the Championship do not offer for their teams.

Dominance set to continue

With more money being pumped into the WSL the gap is closing, but you just had to watch the Champions League final against Barcelona Femini where they brushed the Catalonian side aside in a 4-1 victory.

However, the teams in England are not able to pay players what Lyon can and thus a big reason as to why many make the move across the channel.

They boast three international captains, one vic-captain and the best player from three of the top four countries.

They also now have the best player in Europe as Lucy Bronze won Uefa's player of the year award.

Bronze feels the club is one big club and not loads of different teams and does not feel a divide between men and women.

She said: “We might not be paid the same but they are just normal with us, they see us as footballers the same as they are,”

“Being at Lyon has really opened my eyes. To improve women’s football, it starts with having the respect of your male counterparts.

"It’s the biggest thing because they can influence so many people.”