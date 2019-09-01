Frank Lampard demands action on racial abuse aimed towards Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma scored an own goal in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge and soon became a victim of racial abuse online.

Frank Lampard has demanded that action must be taken by social media companies against people posting racist comments in an interview with Chelsea FC website.

The 41-year-old manager was discontent and said that until action is taken there is no culpability meaning that these offences will unfortunately continue.

Chelsea Football Club also issued a statement regarding the situation.

‘Until there is culpability, anyone can get away with anything’

The spotlight has been broadened online and there is a lot more to be done in dealing with racism and kicking it out of the game.

A greater awareness of the racist abuse people face online has demonstrated a much wider problem and monumental issue with society.

Lampard stated that action must be taken by social media companies to moderate their users and their customers’ published content.

“We have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability to actually have people register who can be chased down for it,” he began.

"I think it is simple, until we get to that, and no matter how horrible that conversation is, we get tired talking about it.

"Until there is some culpability, anyone can say anything to anyone. It's not just racism, it could be calling them names, homophobia, sexism, it could be anything.

"If we allow it, then unfortunately in modern society it is out there, and it has to be dealt with.”

‘Totally unacceptable’

Chelsea issued a statement regarding the situation as they strongly condemned the situation and will take strict action on any season ticket holders or members involved.

The statement read: “The continued racial abuse of players on social media is totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest terms. The club is disgusted with posts on social media this evening targeting Kurt Zouma, and join others in the football community in asking social media companies to take action against these individuals.

Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent. Racism has no place at this club and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Zouma’s blue return

The French centre-half has started all four of Chelsea’s opening Premier League fixtures winning only on one occasion, while conceding nine across the board. Four of which came against Manchester United - a game in where he gave away a penalty.

Zouma impressed last season during a successful loan spell at Everton playing 36 times and placing eighth in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has since returned to Stamford Bridge and was adamant he was content to be back at the club in an interview with The Independent last month.

“I have to do my job here and I am happy to be here,” he said. “I just want to work hard and play. That's what I'm trying to do, and the most important thing is the team."