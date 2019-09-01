Tiemoue Bakayoko leaves on loan to AS Monaco

Tiemoué Bakayoko has completed his loan move that has an option to buy from Chelsea to AS Monaco keeping him at the Ligue 1 outfit for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old Frenchman joined the Blues in 2017 for a reported £40million from Monaco having impressed reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with the club.

Bakayoko made 43 appearances in his debut season winning the FA Cup under Antonio Conte but failed to make a lasting impression on Blues fans.

The midfielder was inevitably loaned out the following season to AC Milan and showed glimpses of promise before returning to duty under Frank Lampard.

‘I am very happy’

The French Midfielder told Monaco’s website he was delighted to be returning to the club hoping to bring the knowledge he has gained in Italy and England.

He said: “I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco, a club with which I keep fantastic memories. Since 2017, I had the opportunity to have two very good experiences with Chelsea and Milan.

“I hope to be able to integrate as quickly as possible in this collective, in an environment that I already know, and especially with the desire to bring to the group what I know how to make a good season.”

A short trip to Milan

Bakayoko had a successful period on loan with AC Milan helping the Rossoneri finish 5th in Serie A.

The Frenchman made a good impression while in Italy, however, fell out with former AC Milan manager Gattuso in the meantime - leaving him out of favour.

The Italian club chose against signing the Frenchman permanently due to a break down in relations with now-former manager Gennaro Gattuso.

AC Milan missed out on Champions League on the last day of the season which saw rivals Inter Milan win against Empoli.

The highlight of Chelsea's £40 million signing from Monaco was his streak of form that saw him earn back-to-back Man of the Match awards.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions registering 2.4 tackles and 2.3 aerial duals a game during his time in Italy.

Bakayoko put his name onto the scoresheet just once as well as providing just one assist as a Rossoneri player.

Frank says no

Bakayoko’s agent and Brother, Abdoulaye Bakayoko, insisted the Frenchman would return to Chelsea for stability.

He told L'Equipe earlier in the year: "There are some quite interesting clubs, some quite big ones who have made enquiries, but we are giving our priority to Chelsea.

“We know already, there is Champions’ League and stability. Tiémoué has decided to stay.”

However, it is clear now that after an unimpressive pre-season Bakayoko was not in Lampard’s plans.