Everton 3 - 2 Wolves: Defensive struggles condemn Wolves

STORY OF THE MATCH

Both teams entered this game separated by a single point meaning that although early in the season, this match was important for both teams.

And as soon as the game had started, Everton fans were already celebrating. After some miscommunication between Conor Coady and Rui Patrício, the ball hit Moise Kean and Richarlison was quicker than everybody, hitting it hard and making it 1-0 early in the game.

However, only four minutes later Romain Saiss made it 1-1. After a great run by Adama Traore on the right side, the Spaniard crossed it low to the far post and after a bad approach by Coleman, Saiss made the equaliser.

The game was exciting and both teams were fighting for the lead, looking for the next goal, and like before, it was Everton who took the lead.

Gylfi Sigurdsson got the ball on the right-wing and crossed it perfectly to Alex Iwobi who, on the far post, headed it in making 2-1 after only twelve minutes!

The second half saw Nuno Espírito Santos' men come in with full force but their efforts weren't enough to surpass the Everton defence.

Then, at the 75th minute, a long throw into the box saw Willy Boly head it back to Raul Jiménez who, while being pressured by Lucas Digne, headed it in, making it 2-2!

Tied game but once again it wasn't for long as five minutes later, Brazilian striker Richarlison scored his second of the game, Everton's third goal, giving the toffees the win in this exciting game!

TAKEAWAYS FROM THE MATCH

ANDRE GOMES' IMPROVED PLAY

The Portuguese international looked like a different player. After some difficult games, the Portuguese took a different role, focusing more on passing and controlling the tempo of the game.

Not a particularly fast player, Gomes' strengths are his vision and passing ability, and playing as a lower, more defensive box-to-box, gives him the time and space to control the team not only offensively but also defensively.

DIGNE'S DEFENSIVE ERRORS

Despite the win, both Wolves' goals came from defensive slips by the french defender, firstly allowing Traore to escape from him on Saiss' goal, and then not covering Jimenez tightly enough, giving him space to head the ball and make it 2-2.

Although his offensive qualities are well known, the cross to Richarlison's second goal was perfect, Digne's defence was quite sloppy and could have been the difference between a win and a draw in this match.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Richarlison

The Brazilian striker had his best game so far this season. Two goals and a number of good opportunities, Richarlison puzzled the Wolverhampton defence in a way we still hadn't seen this season and it showed during the game.