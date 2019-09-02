Sokratis pinpoints Lacazette strike as game changing moment in derby comeback

There was a point in the North London derby when Arsenal looked like they could be torn apart.

Torrid first-half saved by Lacazette strike

Despite starting the better of the two sides, with an intense pressing strategy pinning Tottenham back, it was the visitors who opened the score-line with a deadly counter-attack rounded off by Christian Eriksen. Unai Emery’s defence was capitulating, the organisation non-existent.

Granit Xhaka’s careless hack in the penalty area would enable Spurs a golden opportunity to double their lead. Harry Kane would make no mistake from the spot, leaving Arsenal in a thoroughly miserable situation where another huge game had appeared to get the better of them.

Yet, Alexandre Lacazette’s goal on the stroke of half-time changed everything. At 2-0 down, Arsenal looked tired and lost, chasing their own shadows as Spurs pulled them apart at will. Even spells of dominance orchestrated by the fiery front-three of Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Nicholas Pepe couldn’t find the necessary quality in their final ball.

One brilliant stroke of individual brilliance later and it was 2-1, leaving the home side with a much rosier picture heading into the interval.

Reflecting on the match, Sokratis pinpointed the timing of the Frenchman’s goal as a crucial instigator in their second-half turn-around.

“It was a very difficult game but in the second half we played very good and I think we had a big chance to win the game…”,the defender told the club’s official website.

“It was very important [his goal], I think in the first half we played good, we like to attack, we like to shoot. We would have like to have won this game, Tottenham are a very good team, they play well on the counter-attack but in the second half I think we played much better.”

'We had many more chances to win the game', Sokratis admits

The Gunners came out all guns blazing in the second-half, returning to their relentless pressing philosophy to pin Spurs back.

Unlike the first-half, they were able to contend with Tottenham’s threat on the break for the most part, albeit helped by Dani Ceballos not getting caught out for what appeared to resemble a rugby tackle on Dele Alli.

Matteo Guendouzi would end up being the man of the moment when his pinpoint through ball carefully picked out the run of Aubameyang inside the box, whose expert touch and clinical finish was enough to draw Arsenal level.

Unable to capitalise on their dominance through a late surge, Sokratis revealed the squad’s displeasure at not being able to make the most of their chances in the second-half.

“At the end of the game if you see the second half, we are not happy because we had many more chances to win the game, but in the end, it is better if we don’t lose. We would have liked to win this game, but it is also important to get a point.”