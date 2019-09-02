Fikayo Tomori: We are a big club and we must meet the high expectations

Fikayo Tomori has revealed his fighting spirit, claiming a big club like Chelsea must meet the high expectations that they put on themselves in an interview with Chelsea FC Website.

The 21-year-old centre half insisted he wants to cement a place in the Blues’ side having made his debut in the club's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

The former England under-21 international joined Chelsea’s academy in 2005 at the age of seven along with Chelsea’s new number nine Tammy Abraham.

The pair had been at each other’s side throughout the academy process until they went their own ways on loan in search of first-team football.

Tomori and Mason Mount enjoyed successful spells at Derby County under Frank Lampard and Jody Morris last season - where the Rams fell short of promotion to the Premier League at the hands of Aston Villa.

Since then, Abraham, Mount and Tomori have all returned for duty under Lampard at Chelsea to cement a place in the side - all of which have started a league game already.

We must achieve at a big club

Having failed to capitalise on a two-goal lead that ultimately ended in a draw against the Blades, Tomori has acknowledged that they must meet expectations in order to play for a ‘big club’.

The young defender recognises the pressures of playing for a big club and that the result was not acceptable.

He said: “This is Chelsea, we’re a big club and there’s a lot of expectations but we’re here to try to meet those expectations.

“There are high standards and when we fall below those standards then of course there will be questions. It’s not always going to be perfect but in games like Sheffield United at home, when we’re in such a strong position and then we throw it away, it’s disappointing.”

‘It is what I have worked for all these years’

The Canadian born defender revealed it has been his dream to make his full debut for Chelsea having worked hard for so many years committing to the academy.

He insisted that he is pleased he has reached this stage but is hungry for more.

“It’s what we’ve worked for all those years to achieve,” Tomori began.

“Tammy and I have been here since we were seven and so has Mason, even though he’s the year younger than us.

“We’ve gone through the whole process and we’ve seen a lot of people come and go so to get to this stage is good but obviously now we want more. We want to really cement our places in the team and do big things for this club.”

‘Proud to have made my full debut’

Tomori made his Chelsea debut back in 2016 coming off the bench against Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season in the 60th minute for Branislav Ivanovic.

Just over three years later, he made his full debut against Sheffield United in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old was happy to have made his full debut but is disappointed he could not secure three points in the meantime.

“I’m here to try and push everyone else in the squad in my position so it was nice to get my full debut,” he said. “I’m very proud but it would have been even better for us to get the win.”