Leicester showed their mentality in Bournemouth win, suggests Youri Tielemans

Leicester City displayed their winning mentality in their win over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, according to midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Foxes ran out 3-1 winners at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the Belgian midfielder getting on the scoresheet alongside a sumptuous brace from forward Jamie Vardy. The Cherries did manage to strike back in the East-Midlands through Callum Wilson just minutes after the hosts had taken the lead.

However, Tielemans regained their advantage just before the break with his first goal of the season and it is exactly that winning attitude that he believes will stand the Foxes in positive stead under boss Brendan Rodgers.

'It shows our mentality'

Speaking after Leicester's second Premier League win of the season, the midfielder to LCFCTV, he said: "I think there was a bit of everything today. We showed great mentality and we started the game well with a lot of power, a lot of intensity.

“I think throughout the whole game, we tried to keep that, and that’s very positive. Even though they scored, I think we were the better [team] for the whole game.

“It shows our mentality to come back in that game and score the goal right before half-time. I think it was important for us mentally."

'We just have to be consistent'

The victory, the Foxes' second in a row in the Premier League, allows them to head into the first international break of the season in third place in the table ahead of a trip to Old Trafford in just under a fortnight's time.

According to Tielemans, the break now gives the team an opportunity to keep their confidence high as well as refocus on this season's target of European football.

He said: "I think when we started the season, we knew where we wanted to be and that’s the place where we want to be.

“We just have to be consistent and refresh ourselves in the international teams and then come back even stronger than now.”