Mark O'Hara joins Motherwell 

Mark O'Hara has completed a season-long loan to Motherwell after falling out of favour at parent club Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old versatile midfielder joined Peterborough last summer following a two-year spell at Dundee after four years at Kilmarnock, where he came through their academy.

O'Hara scored four goals in 14 appearances for Peterborough last season before he was loaned out to League Two side Lincoln City in January where he helped them gain promotion.

'I am really happy to be here'

The midfielder told Motherwell's website about his excitement to return to Scotland and a league he knows well.

He said: “Once I heard of Motherwell’s interest, I was desperate to come here. It’s an exciting squad and I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager, Stephen Robinson also expressed delight at his 11th signing of the summer:

"Mark adds something to our midfield that we didn’t previously have.

“We have been chasing him for a number of windows now, so we are delighted to have him.

“He is already a proven player at Scottish Premiership level, and he’s still very young. He will add to what is already a very competitive midfield.”

Positional changes

While coming through the Killie youth teams O'Hara played mainly as a defender. He continued in that position until midway through his time at Dundee where he began moving further up the pitch.

He finished his time at Dens as an attacking midfielder which is where he caught the eye of Peterborough. In particular a 2-1 home win against Rangers where he scored both goals in a man of the match display.

With David Turnbull sidelined with injury until next year, O'Hara will get a chance to slot into the Motherwell midfield to prove his qualities, however, he will face a stern test in the form of Liam Donnelly, Allan Campbell and Liam Polworth who have all performed well so far this season.

O'Hara's versatility will be a useful asset to Stephen Robinson's squad this season due to his ability to slot in at centre back and at full-back, if needed as well as across centre and right midfield.

After a difficult time in England, O'Hara will be looking forward to this opportunity to prove the quality he has that earned him the move to England in the first place.